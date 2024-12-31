Delta Monarch Dismisses Land-grabbing Allegations

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku, Obi (Dr) Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, has dismissed as baseless campaign of calumny, allegations of land grabbing and abduction by a group of youths from neighbouring Ubulu-Uku and Ubulu-Okiti during a protest to the Government House Asaba at the weekend.

The Ogwashi-Uku monarch stressed that he remains a stickler to the rule of law and justice in the light of a deliberate attempt to smear his reputation by faceless individuals who have apparently been benefiting from certain criminal activities, including illegal sale of land belonging to Ogwashi-Uku.

A statement by the Palace Secretary, Mr. Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, the Obi-in-Council said that the claims were “false and malicious allegations of wrongdoing being leveled against the respected Obi, who is law abiding and a strict adherent to the rule of law.”

Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, who spoke with the protesters at the Government House gate on Friday, thanked them for making the protest peaceful, assuring that the Oborevwori administration was committed to security of lives and property across the state.

Emu said that the state government will look into the allegation of land-grabbing, urging the protesters to continue to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner and not to take laws into hands as the government will not condone any resort to lawlessness.

He said that the government was still waiting for the report the Commission of Inquiry, which might be turned in January 2025, to enable it commence the process of permanently resolving the various disputes over land matters. He restated government’s implicit confidence in the members of the Commission to do a thorough job.

The protesting youths from Ubulu Okiti, led by Mr. Ifechukwude Nwabuebo, accused the traditional ruler of Ogwashi-Uku of forcibly taking their community land and arresting some of their people.

Obi Okonjo II, who is the brother of the Director-General, World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, however, has insisted that the protest was an afterthought as those behind it only embarked on such after attacking law enforcement personnel and others during the course of performing their lawful duties in the area, and also carrying out large-scale destruction of property and equipment.

The traditional council warned against obvious attempt to use propaganda and staged protest to derail legal process and sabotage police investigation, adding that all parties were duty-bound to respect the rule of law and refrain from resorting to self-help.

The statement said: “The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku remains committed to upholding justice and ensuring that anyone who acts unlawfully or violates court orders is held accountable.

“The public is advised to disregard misleading narratives and await the outcome of the ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies, who are determined to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku has welcomed the Commission of Inquiry (instituted by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori) and has responded to all claims brought before the commission.

“Others should join the Council in awaiting results from the Commission of Inquiry, which was set up by the Delta State Government to investigate disputed land matters between Ogwashi Uku and neighbouring communities.”

The obi in council also observed that on December 16, 2024, policemen and beneficiaries of a court judgement who were carrying out work on the piece of land pursuant to the judgment of a court verdict were attacked by a group of thugs.

“These individuals were working in the area alongside police officers from the Inspector-General of Police and Zone 5 Police Command, Benin, who were deployed to assist with security on the land with a Writ of and Warrant of Possession.

“The land in question has had a customary certificate of occupancy from the Bendel State Government and a certificate of occupancy from the Delta State Government so there can be absolutely no false assertion or claim as to the ownership of the land in question or the location of the land.

“These perpetrators also damaged equipment worth tens of millions of Naira and endangered the lives of lawful officers and workmen on site.

“If the perpetrators had any grievances regarding the lawful enforcement of the court judgment, they should have followed proper legal channels and reported their concerns to the police instead of resorting to self-help, which has no place in a civilized society.

“Ogwashi-Uku monarch does not engage in land

grabbing or any other illegal activities. Following this criminal incident, the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku promptly reported the matter to the appropriate authorities.

“Fortunately, the police officers themselves were witnesses to all that happened as they were also victims of this brutal attack.

“They had initially celebrated and boasted about their actions on social media and in the news. Their boastful and brazen public displays by the perpetrators on social media, celebrating their abduction of lawful personnel, further underscores the urgent need for accountability.”