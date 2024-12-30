The Next Titan Nigeria Returns, Offers N50m Grand Prize

Mary Nnah

The highly anticipated entrepreneurial reality TV show, The Next Titan Nigeria, is set to return for its 10th season, with a record-breaking grand prize of N50 million.

The show’s Executive Producer, Mide Akinlaja, made the announcement at a press conference held in Lagos on Wednesday. At the conference, he revealed that the new season will feature 20 contestants competing for the top prize.

“The Next Titan Nigeria has been a platform for young entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and compete for funding and mentorship,” Akinlaja said.

He noted, “This year, we are excited to offer a grand prize of N50 million, the largest prize in the show’s history.”

The show’s success would not have been possible without the support of its sponsors, and Akinlaja took a moment to express his gratitude: “Our sincere appreciation goes to our Headline Sponsor, BETANO, a leading global game-tech and betting company with a presence in about 20 countries. We also thank our Associate Sponsors, Sifax Group, and our supporting sponsors: Arik Air, Lifemate Furniture, Nikky Taurus, and others, for their strategic partnership that will positively influence the minds of young Nigerians.

The 10th season of The Next Titan Nigeria promises to be exciting, with new twists and challenges that will test the contestants’ entrepreneurial skills and knowledge. The show will also feature a new format, with viewers having the opportunity to win N1 million weekly by participating in a trivia contest.