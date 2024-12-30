  • Monday, 30th December, 2024

COFFHA Pays Patients’  Hospital Bills

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Committee of Friends for Humanity (COFFHA), a non-profit organisation in Nigeria, as part of providing succor to the needy in society, has offset medical bills of some indigent patients at General Hospital Lagos.

Speaking at the charity visit in Lagos, the President, COFFHA, Augustine Igbokwe, said the hospital visit offered them an opportunity to put a smile on those who could not afford their medical bills.

According to her, “We toured the wards in the Lagos General Hospital. We went around the wards and paid bills for people. We bought drugs for people and gave them money to be able to offset their bills.” Also, the Secretary of COFFHA, Gloria Okeke, said: “I am so happy because we touched lives. I could see a woman hugging us, crying. You know, I really felt happy because we really touched some lives today.”

On her side, the Co-Founder, COFFHA, Mrs. Carolyn Ufere, said: “Our name means we have to touch those who are in need, alleviate the problems of the poor. and see that a lot of people who are in need are taken care of. 

So at Christmas time and Easter, as well as other times of the year, we normally do hospital visitations.”

