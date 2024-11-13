Two Soldiers Killed As Gunmen Attack Troops in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Two soldiers were killed in the early hours of Wednesday when troops of the Joint Task Force South East Operation Udoka were attacked by gunmen at a checkpoint on the border between Abia and Imo States.

A statement signed by Lt. Col. Jonah Unuakhalu on behalf of the Joint Task Force, said that the troops that came under attack were deployed in a checkpoint along Umuahia – Owerri Road in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

“In the ensuing firefight, two soldiers paid the supreme price,” he said.



He blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate the Eastern Security Network (ESN) for the attack without giving details.

Giving account of the deadly encounter, the task force spokesperson said: “The gallant troops were able to repel the attack forcing the irredentist to withdraw in disarray with gunshot wounds.”

He said that the fleeing gunmen abandoned one Sienna and one Lexus Jeep vehicles that were used for the attack.

The Joint Task Force called on residents of the South-east zone, especially residents of Abia State with relevant, reliable and credible information that could help in apprehending the fleeing attackers.

The statement said that useful information would not only assist the military to arrest those behind “this heinous crime” but also “help to annihilate the criminals in the region”.

It advised members of the public to direct any relevant information to Operation UDO KA “by dialling *193* and press*Option 2’* on your phone”.

Despite the attack, the Army vowed that troops attached to Operation Udoka would not be deterred in carrying out their functions.

It stated that the army “will continue to carry out its constitutional roles of safeguarding lives and property in line with global best practice as laid down in the rules of engagement guiding its operations”.