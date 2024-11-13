  • Wednesday, 13th November, 2024

Dafinone Congratulates Okpebholo on Successful Inauguration As Edo Gov

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated the new Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on his successful inauguration, noting that Okpebholo’s administration will foster unity and regional prosperity.

The Delta Central lawmaker while felicitating with Governor Okpebholo noted that the inauguration represents the climax of years of dedicated service to his people of Edo and the trust placed in him to lead Edo State towards a brighter future at this particular time.

Dafinone commended Okpebholo’s unwavering commitment to public service, which was clearly evident throughout his senatorial tenure and during his campaign.

According to him, “His leadership promises to bring a fresh perspective and steadfast dedication to addressing the needs of the people of Edo State, focusing on economic empowerment, infrastructural development, and the improvement of healthcare, security and education systems.

“As a fellow legislator-turned-governor, Governor Okpebholo’s experience in the National Assembly will be invaluable in forging a cooperative relationship with the Federal Government thereby attracting the needed federal presence to Edo state.

“I am confident that Okpebholo will apply this experience in uniting Edo’s diverse communities and in ensuring the successful execution of people-centred policies aimed at fostering prosperity and social harmony.

“I look forward to a close collaboration between Delta and Edo States, emphasizing their shared interests in the Niger Delta region.” 

Expressing his optimism that under Governor Okpebholo’s leadership, “Edo State will witness transformational growth and development, strengthening the bond of unity within the South-south region and beyond.

“I believe that under Governor Okpebholo’s administration, Edo State will experience remarkable strides in economic empowerment and social development, inspiring hope and a renewed sense of purpose among the citizens.

“On behalf of my great people of Delta Central, I congratulate you, my brother, Governor Monday Okpebholo on your inauguration and wish you a successful, impactful tenure as you embark on this important journey of leadership and service to the people of Edo State.”

