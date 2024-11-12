  • Tuesday, 12th November, 2024

Edo NUJ Hails Appointment of Fred Itua as CPS to Gov-elect,  Okpebholo

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council has congratulated  Mr. Fred Odianosen Itua on his appointment as the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the state  governor-elect, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

The chapel also commended the Governor-elect for finding Itua worthy of the appointment and declared  that it has always admired  the appointee’s journalistic integrity and commitment to presenting an unbiased information.

Itua’s appointment takes effect from today, November 12,  when  Okpebholo would be sworn in as governor of the state.

This was contained in a press statement jointly issued yesterday  by Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu and Elder Patrick Ahanor,  Chairman and Secretary of the Correspondents’ Chapel respectively. The statement expressed excitement of journalists over the appointment and described Itua as a seasoned journalists with wealth of experience.

The statement read in part: “The Correspondents’ Chapel has no doubt that your skills and years of experience will prove to be a major asset to the administration. 

“We commend Senator Okpebholo for recognising Itua’s exceptional qualifications and unwavering journalistic integrity. 

“Be assured of our support at all times in the governor-elect’s commitment to foster transparency and effective communication within his administration.”

Mr. Itua is a distinguished journalist with a wealth of experience, having previously served as the Assistant Political Editor at The Sun newspaper. 

 His proven track record in journalism, coupled with his dedication to maintaining high standards in public communication, will serve as crucial assets to the new administration as it aims to fulfill its mandate for the people of Edo State.

This appointment reinforces Senator Okpebholo’s commitment to fostering transparency and effective communication within his administration, ensuring that the voices and needs of the citizens are prioritised.

