America Votes Trump: Global Implications 

The 2024 Presidential election in the United States of America, between Republican, former President, Donald J. Trump and Democrat, Vice President Kamala Harris, will go down in history as one of the most keenly contested elections. The nationwide campaigns were like a war between the Democrats and Republicans, with unexpected twists and turns. The assassination attempts on Trump, attested to the fact that the battle was beyond mere votes. Many outside the US unwittingly took sides based on race, religion, sex and other primordial considerations, seeing not just Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. What issues determined the eventual outcome of the election, allowing Trump to return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States of America come January 20, 2025, and the global implications of his comeback, are the contents of this Discourse by Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje, Kede Aihie and Kingsley Jesuorobo

Trump’s Presidential Victory: Implications for the Black Race and International Law

Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje

Introduction

Indeed, clairvoyant political pundits sieving through the dynamics of American politics would have effortlessly rightly predicted the outcome of the Presidential election in the USA.

Fundamental Reasons for Trump’s Victory

They can be succinctly adumbrated to wit:

1) Influence of White supremacists, regrettably including Elon Musk, who threatened to shut down Twitter if Trump loses – Technical Technological Blackmail (TTB) and;

2) Male chauvinism in America.

Americans are Largely Chauvinistic

The above factors are very germane, as indeed, VP Kamala Harris becomes the 4th woman to contest and lose elections in America since 1872.

The first two females ran under Equal Political Party and lost

And, now, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris ran on Democratic Party platform and lost.

Again, you can see the womanhood restricted by the GOP, which is the mainstream political party in the USA.

White Supremacy Structure in the US

On the white supremacy angle, subject to the original aboriginal red Indians, the Whites of America claim ownership and control of that great country. They call their seat of Government, the “WHITE HOUSE”. So, they naturally see Trump as a white irredentist, capable of upholding and promoting that jaundiced bond of supremacy.

Trump’s main agendum is to shut out immigrants from the United States, thus, protecting the white domination, which has equally also shut down the blacks in the United States as well.

Trump’s Remarkable Power of Resilience and Ebullience

Nevertheless, we must acknowledge the spartan aspiration, disposition, mien and undying spirit of Trump, in delicately but stoutly navigating through all the potent landmines ranging from criminal conviction, criminal trials, civil suits, stigmatisation and near life threatening encounters as in the botched assassination attempt, to eventually emerge victorious in a free and fair electoral contest.

Divine Intervention of Trump’s Victory

Be that as it may, never mind any divine intervention and connection, God Almighty did same for Nebuchadnezzar, King of Babylon, as recorded in the 4th chapter of the Book of Daniel, wherein Daniel interpreted his awesome dream to him. Daniel admonished him that it was God that made him that great, yet, he will be punished for seven years to live like wild animals in the forest.

So, Trump’s divine intervention does not exclude his expected providential punishment for mistreating and looking down on black people, whom our Benevolent God Almighty also created like him too.

Implications for International Law

No doubt the world today is in a troubled state, and there is war in the east and war up north, everywhere is war as the legendary Bob Marley sang in the reproduced speech of the Imperialistic Ethiopian Emperor in 1967 before the United Nations.

Now, Ukraine may not get as much support it may expect from the United States, for as long as Trump is on his throne. He told his electors during his campaign, that he would never had allowed the ongoing war if he was President, and seriously criticised US spending on same.

Wittingly and/or unwittingly, Trump has been perceived as an ally of the Russians, especially during and after the his victory over Hillary Clinton, and was still being investigated up till when he got elected now. This mode may jeopardise the bound and aspiration of NATO, to expand its frontiers in Europe and the world over

Thus, Ukraine would eventually find itself dangerously dangling between the devil and the deep blue sea, in a matter of months from now.

On the middle east, Trump’s disdain for the Palestinians is overt and needs no explanation nor projection, except that he will join Israel to completely wipe out any insurgency to Israeli existence.

In other words, unlike in the Ukraine scenario where Trump is likely to douse tensions, he is sure to intentionally inflame tensions in the Middle East, thus, foisting severe crisis on that region.

Implications for Oil and Gas Production

Interestingly, with the expected projection of Trump’s foreign policy thrust, the demand for gas from Russia and crude oil from the Middle East, will surely and solely be affected.

Russia is likely to increase revenues if the support for Ukraine is reduced by Trump, whilst price of oil will rise and rise, for as long as the battle in the Middle East is aggravated by Trump’s policies.

As we restlessly await these projections to come into reality, the world order shall surely not be the same in the next four years of Trump’s Presidency.

Conclusion

So, we congratulate Trump on his electoral victory, with the trepidation and qualification it deserves.

Dr Akpo Mudiaga Odje, LLD, LLM(Merit) (London), BL; Member of the British Council; Constitutional Lawyer

Trump 2.0 and its Global Implications

Kede Aihie

Introduction

Donald Trump has been confirmed as the 47th President of the United States, securing a landslide victory against Vice President Kamala Harris. His campaign focused on immigration, economy, and national security, resonating with voters. Despite the controversy surrounding his past, Trump’s “America First” agenda propelled him to victory, shifting US policy priorities.

Controversy

Trump’s recent election has sparked significant controversy, given his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to an illegal scheme to influence the 2016 election. His sentencing was rescheduled to November 26, after his initial conviction on May 30. Each of the 34 counts carries a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison.

Kamala Harris ran a campaign based on unity, but many Democrats blame Biden for seeking a second term. Trump won the election by a landslide, also securing the popular vote. Trump’s re-election has sparked controversy, especially considering his conviction on felony charges.

Implications for Nigeria

The implications for Nigeria are significant, as Trump’s “America First” agenda prioritises immigration, economy, and national security, potentially impacting Nigeria’s economy. Nigeria’s economy faces challenges, due to its reliance on crude oil exports to the US. The frequent collapse of the electricity grid, high inflation, and a weakened Naira exacerbate poverty and reduce international competitiveness.

– Trade and Investment: Trump’s policies may reduce trade engagement and foreign investment in Nigeria and Africa.

– Immigration: Stricter immigration controls and potential end of birthright citizenship could affect Nigerians.

– Economic Diversification: Nigeria needs to foster non-oil sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

– Infrastructure Development: Upgrading electricity grids, transportation networks, and ports is crucial.

– Monetary Policy Reforms: Managing inflation and stabilising exchange rates is essential.

To navigate these challenges, Nigeria requires fiscal discipline, enhancing revenue collection, and reducing dependence on oil exports.

President Tinubu’s congratulatory message to President-elect Trump, may signal a willingness to engage in diplomatic efforts to protect Nigeria’s economic interests. African States could benefit from Trump’s stance against China, potentially opening doors for African markets to fill the void in global supply chains. However, his approach to Africa has been largely negative, and his policies may undermine global climate goals and worsen environmental degradation in vulnerable regions.

Kede Aihie, Chairman, Nigeria Magazine, London

Trump’s Second Coming: Power of Defiance

Kingsley Jesuorobo

Donald Trump has proven to be, a lesson in resilience and defiance. His electoral victory is a loud testament to the power of consistency, even in the midst of overwhelming challenges.The Americans have also shown that they remain a special breed of people. Despite the loud levels of outcries from outsiders, Americans of all stripes re-elected Trump, a man who many had written off!

All said, every true democrat has no choice, but to respect this American democratic uniqueness.

In terms of lesson for Nigeria, it is my hope that election losers in the country will learn to imbibe the sportsmanship spirit of concession, as demonstrated by Vice President Kamala Harris, once the people have made their choice.

Kingsley Jesuorobo, Member, Board of Governors, Law Commission of Ontario, Canada; Chairman, Board of Directors, Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers; VP, North America, African Bar Association