Minimum Wage: NLC Directs Workers in Non-compliant States to Begin Strike December 1

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Following delays in the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage by many states, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has asked the affected branches to commence strike beginning from December 1, 2024.

In a communique issued at the end of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting yesterday, NLC said that the NEC noted with deep frustration the persistent delay and outright refusal by some state governments to implement the 2024 National Minimum Wage Act.



The communique signed by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, the labour movement described as a betrayal the decision of some governors to continue to deny workers their rightful wages amid rising economic hardship.

It said that its NEC had resolved to establish a minimum wage implementation and monitoring committee to assess the progress nationwide

“It is a blatant disregard for the law and the lives of millions of Nigerian workers, who are being exploited by the very leaders who swore to protect them.



“The NEC therefore resolves to set up a National Minimum Wage Implementation Committee that will among others commence a nationwide assessment, mobilisation and sensitisation campaign, educating workers and citizens on the need to resist this assault on their dignity and rights.

“Furthermore, the NLC shall initiate a series of industrial actions in all non-compliant states and shall not relent until the minimum wage is fully implemented across Nigeria.

“To this end, all state councils where the National Minimum Wage has not been fully implemented by the last day of November, 2024 have been directed to proceed on strike beginning from the 1st day of December, 2024,” the NLC stated.



NLC also expressed concern over the increasing erosion of democratic norms and blatant disregard for the rights of Nigerian people to freely organise, associate, and express dissent.

Besides, it condemned what it described as the disturbing political situation in Rivers State, where a recent court order sought to block the disbursement of federally allocated revenue to the state.

“This punitive move, under the guise of legal recourse, may effectively cripple the state’s capacity to meet its obligations to workers and the wider population.

“Such a development is nothing short of an attack on the rights and welfare of the people of Rivers State and a dangerous precedent that could destabilise governance in any other state,” it said.

NLC further deplored the arrest, detention and trial on questionable grounds, saying that trend had become the order of the day.