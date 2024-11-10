NNPCL/TEPNG JV Kickoff 2024 Tournament for OML58 Host  Communities 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TotalEnergies (EP) Nigeria Limited in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Limited (NNPCL) has commenced its annual football tournament for host communities of Oil Mining Lease (OML58) in Rivers State.

The 2024 annual football tournament which commenced on Saturday, is the 21st edition of the competition which began in 2002, and is part of the Joint Venture measures to promote inclusiveness and foster harmonious relationship among youths in the communities.

The competition had 18 community participants in the past, but this year’s competition witnessed 22 communities competing for the main trophy. These include, Akabta, Akabuka, Amah, Ede, Egita, Elele-Alimini, Elele-Okinali, Erema, Eyekele, Ibewa and Idu.

Other communities were Ihuaje, Obagi, Obite, Obiyebe, Oboburu, Odiemerenyi, Ogbugu, Rumuekpe, Ubarama, Ubeta and Ubio. The communities cut across four local government areas of Rivers State where the french multinational oil giant operates.

Defending champions Elele-Okinali opened this year’s edition as they played against Ubio FC in the opening match at Elele-Okinali community on Saturday.

Declaring the tournament open at Okeh Memorial Comprehensive Secondary School, Elele-Okinali in Ikwerre LGA, the Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset, Mr Olivier Cassassoles said the competition is aimed at promoting peace and unity among the youths and the host communities in general.

Cassassoles explained that, “In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SSG 16 Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions”, the JV is determined to identify with the competition as a demonstration of the firm’s commitment in promoting sustainable socio-economic development as well as empowerment.

Represented by deputy general manager, community affairs development programme (CADP) of TotalEnergies, Okechukwu Obara, Cassassoles deputy general manager, community affairs development programme (CADP) of TotalEnergies, the company’s satisfaction of the level of peace in the area of its operation.