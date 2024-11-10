EFCC AND BATTLE AGAINST CORRUPTION

The EFCC deserves support, not condemnation, argues Ozumi Abdul

Anyone watching Professor Fidelis Oditah’s recent appearance on Arise TV’s Prime Time, where he made dismissive remarks about the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will be tempted to rhetorically question the legal luminary’s motives.

Such comments are all the more shocking, especially coming from one of the country’s most respected legal minds, at a time when collective effort is crucial in the ongoing battle against corruption in Nigeria.

His words are not only shocking, but left one questioning the motivations behind such a sweeping attack on an institution that has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s battle against corruption for over two decades now.

Professor Oditah, whose legal acumen is widely acknowledged, accused the EFCC of being ineffective and focused mainly on prosecuting “yahoo boys”—young Nigerians involved in cybercrime—while allegedly neglecting the far more damaging crimes committed by powerful political figures. His remarks, devoid of any empirical evidence or substantiated facts, raised serious concerns about his grasp of the current state of Nigeria’s anti-corruption war. Rather than acknowledge the strides made by the EFCC, which include securing billions in recoveries and bringing high-profile individuals to justice, Oditah’s comments seemed to dismiss the Commission’s accomplishments as mere theater.

What is most baffling is the failure of Oditah to consider the ongoing trials that speak volumes about the EFCC’s effectiveness. As we speak, four former state governors, three former ministers, and even the ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are facing trial for a range of financial crimes. These trials, which have drawn significant public attention, are proof that the EFCC is tackling corruption at the highest levels of government.

Further compounding one’s disbelief, Professor Oditah attempted to minimize the seriousness of the EFCC’s crackdown on internet fraudsters, labeling their crimes as trivial. This statement is at odds with the scale of the damage these “yahoo boys” have inflicted on Nigerian society, especially the integrity of the world most populous black nation before the outside world.

They are not just cybercriminals operating in isolation—they are part of a larger web of financial malfeasance that undermines the integrity of our economy. It is precisely the EFCC’s work in this area that has helped limit the expansion of this insidious crime, protecting ordinary Nigerians from being fleeced of their hard-earned money.

Most shockingly, Professor Oditah failed to acknowledge the EFCC’s unprecedented financial recovery under the current leadership, which has successfully reclaimed N248 billion. This figure alone speaks volumes about the Commission’s capabilities, yet Oditah chose to disregard it entirely.

Corruption in Nigeria has, over the years, seeped so deeply into the fabric of public life that for many, it has become an essential tool for political survival.

Politicians who loot public funds have consistently used their wealth and influence to evade prosecution, while the masses continue to suffer from the absence of basic services like health care and education. The EFCC, however, remains one of the few institutions committed to breaking this cycle. Its work is not just for today, but for the future of generations yet unborn.

It is important to remember that the EFCC’s two-decade-long journey has not been without obstacles. From judicial delays to political interference, it has had to navigate a series of challenges that would have crippled lesser institutions. Yet, the EFCC persists. Over the years, it has successfully arraigned numerous prominent political figures, some of whom were once considered untouchable.

From former governors like Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, who embezzled millions of dollars, to Lucky Igbinedion, whose conviction marked a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s anti-corruption journey, the EFCC has broken new ground.

Nuhu Ribadu, the Commission’s first chairman, was instrumental in these early successes, but his tenure was cut short after he pursued cases against politically connected figures. Ribadu’s ousting remains one of the most telling signs of how deeply corruption is entrenched within the Nigerian political system.

It is also critical to recognize the institutional and systemic challenges that continue to hinder the EFCC’s work. Nigeria’s political system, for instance, continues to reward corruption, often elevating individuals who have been convicted of financial crimes to the highest echelons of power.

The judiciary, too, has proven a significant obstacle to accountability. The EFCC’s efforts to prosecute high-level corruption have often been stalled by endless delays in the courts, with defense lawyers exploiting loopholes to delay trials indefinitely. The lack of political will within the courts to hold corrupt figures accountable has only emboldened those who loot public funds with impunity.

On top of that, Nigeria’s other anti-corruption bodies, such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), have shown little appetite for tackling high-level corruption. Unlike the EFCC, which has taken bold steps in its pursuit of justice, these agencies have failed to deliver results commensurate with their statutory powers.

The EFCC has thus become the primary institution holding corrupt politicians to account.

Despite these formidable hurdles, the EFCC has shown remarkable resilience. The Commission’s successes have not been due to a lack of resistance but because of its relentless pursuit of justice.

The fact that it has secured the conviction of individuals like Tafa Balogun, the former Inspector General of Police, and Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor, proves that the EFCC has the capacity to challenge even the most powerful figures in the country.

Professor Oditah’s comments are far from the reality of the EFCC’s contributions to Nigeria’s fight against corruption. Rather than dismiss the Commission’s hard-won victories, we should recognize that the EFCC remains one of the few institutions capable of challenging the pervasive culture of impunity that has crippled Nigeria for decades.

If anything, the EFCC deserves our support; not condemnation for its tireless efforts in making Nigeria a better place for all, particularly for those yet to be born into a system that rewards corruption over integrity.

Abdul Fnipr is a journalist. He can be reached via abdulozumi83@gmail.com