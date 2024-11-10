Allow National Unity, Less Ethnic Divisions, Kwara Gov Tasks Communities 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria’s Governors Forum(NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has tasked various communities in the state to allow national unity and less ethnic divisions remain their main priority in order to boost the socio-economic development of the state.

Speaking in Iludun-Oro town, Irepodun Local Government Area of the state during the 13th Igbomina Day celebration weekend, the governor commended the Igbomina people for their can-do spirit and longstanding culture of self-help that explains their successes in education and enterprise.

He said: “There is also a need for national unity and less emphasis on ethnic division, which creates division, disunity and underdevelopment.”

He called on citizens, including the people of Igbomina, to always embrace peace and eschew ethnic division to promote national unity and development.

He said the Igbomina Day celebration typifies how to sustain communal bonds and collaborate for higher goals.

He congratulated the people of Igbomina land and commended them for the support for his administration.

He particularly commended the Igbomina monarchs for their support under the leadership of the Olupo of Ajase Ipo and the Chairman of Igbomina Traditional Council, Oba Ismaila Yahaya Alebiosu.

“I urge you not to give up on the impressive cultural legacy of self-help handed over by your forebears.

“This government is for all, including the people of Igbomina who are not only robustly represented in government but have also benefitted hugely from the administration’s rural and urban development initiatives,” he said.

He listed some of the road projects in Igbomina land to include

Arandun-Esie-Oro Road; Owu Fall Road; Orisa Bridge, Oro Ago; Omu Aran Oko Road; Owode Ofaro-Alabe Road; and Ajase-Ipo Okeiya Road, among others.

“I am impressed at the gathering today, and I congratulate the people of Igbomina land on this occasion. I don’t need to stress the importance of fostering a sense of community and collaboration, which this is all about.

“We are going to deepen our investments in primary healthcare facilities, basic, secondary and tertiary education….I invite you all to sustain the support for the government as we tackle the issue of security,” he noted.

AbdulRazaq also commiserated with the Igbomina people on the recent death of the leader of hunters, Chief Luqman Balogun (Jagun), and prayed God for the repose of his soul, adding that his legacy will not be forgotten.

He also appreciated the people for their constant engagements and support, which he said have continued to assist the government to succeed.

Meanwhile, the governor also touched down in Offa to attend the Maulid nabbiy celebration hosted by the Chief Imam of the ancient town, Sheikh Muhyideen Salman Hussein.

He called for prayers for the country, urging Nigerians to always be grateful for the mercies of God and leverage their sense of gratitude to seek greater favour from Him.

Khalifatul Adaby Sheikh AbdulQodir Muhammad Kamaludeen and the Imam of Offa, who both commended the humility of the governor and his sense of duty, prayed for him, pointing out his culture of helping people without making a show of it.