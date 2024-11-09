Varsity Cup Hits Semi Final Stage

Varsity Cup Nigeria has successfully carried out the first and second leg qualifiers, which were hosted by the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN).

This goes to prove that the Varsity Cup is an authority in the world of collegiate football in Nigeria.

It is on the heels of this success that Varsity Cup proudly announced the excitement of the semifinals that promises to captivate more collegiate football fans and create more fireworks.

If you had followed the competition keenly, you would have felt the passion rising across the host centres in both Benin and Ilorin and the semi-finalists are ready to create more dazzling moments.

After two intense weeks, the semi-finalists are: Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife who qualified first in Group A and The University of Nigeria, Nsukka who came second in group A.

They will be facing The University of Ilorin and Joseph Tarka University, Makurdi, formerly Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi.

They will play two legs each, both home and away with the OAU team visiting JOSTUM in Makurdi and UNN hosting UNILORIN in Nsukka. The reverse fixtures will come up as scheduled.

The CEO of Varsity Cup, Olamide Adeyemo stated that, “At the start of this competition we promised fireworks in all matches, we did not only fulfil this promise, we ignited a new passion for collegiate football and we would top it with the female competition in next year’s. Varsity Cup has restated its passion for the student athletes and has gone ahead to promote other viable sporting skills like running commentaries, Match statistics, Sport media, among other skills by actively training volunteers across different universities with these skills.

The competition, which started on October 15th, will last for five weeks and will end with the third place matches and the finals on November 13th, 2024.