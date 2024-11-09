Chelsea, Arsenal Battle Live on GOtv

London Derby

The two most successful London clubs in the Premier League era will slug it out this weekend at Stamford, as Chelsea host Arsenal for their 175th league encounter. Following their 1-0 defeat at Newcastle, Chelsea leapfrogged Arsenal to 4th position last week courtesy of their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

The Gunners lost two of their last three Premier League matches and a defeat to Chelsea could put them 10 points behind the league leaders, Liverpool. Fresh from their 8-0 demolition of FC Noah in the Conference League, Chelsea go into the match in high spirit, while Arsenal visit on the back of two consecutive defeats, having lost to Inter Milan at the San Siro in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Tune in to DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66 to enjoy the match live at 5:30 pm tomorrow. Arsenal have dominated this fixture in recent years, with six wins and two draws in the last 10 league matches. The Gunners rallied from a 2-0 deficit to draw the corresponding fixture last season.

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is a doubt for the match after sustaining an injury against Manchester United, while Arsenal’s captain, Martin Odegaard is expected to make his full return after a two-month injury.

Meanwhile, defending Champions, Manchester City, will aim to end their bad run of results when they visit the AMEX Stadium to face Brighton today, live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 6:30 pm. At Anfield, Liverpool will have a big chance to consolidate their lead at the top of the table if they can get a victory over Aston Villa. The match will be live on DStv ch 203 and GOtv ch 66, at 9 pm today.

Top-of-the-table battle in the Italia Serie A will see defending champions, Inter Millan, host current league leaders, Napoli at the San Siro tomorrow . The match will be broadcast live on DStv channel 208 and GOtv channel 64 at 8:45 pm.

In the early kickoff tomorrow, Ademola Lookman’s Atalanta will havet the opportunity to go top of the Serie A table with a win against Udinese.

Catch the action live on DStv channel 208 and GOtv channel 64 at 12:30 pm.

After two consecutive defeats at the Bernabeu, Real Madrid will return to La Liga action today against Osasuna at 2pm, while Barcelona face a tough game at Real Sociedad tomorrow , at 9 pm. DStv and GOtv customers can watch all La Liga action on the dedicated La Liga channel DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 62.

In the Turkish League, Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray will host Samsunspor at 2 pm on Sunday and Jose Mourinho’s Fenebache will face Sivasspor. DStv and GOtv customers can watch key matches in the Turkish League, Dutch Eredivisie, and the Belgian Pro League on ESPN DStv Channel 218 and GOtv channel 67.