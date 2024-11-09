As Charles Okocha Set to Walk Down the Aisle

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Actor, rapper, and skit maker, Charles Okocha needs no introduction, except you just landed on social media or barely watch Nollywood movies. His skits are weird and hilarious, such that would leave you in stiches. Famous for his vibrant personality, Okocha has built a cult following.

Once in a chat with this reporter, Okocha argued that he does not owe his popularity to the internet; that he has always been popular even before the online buzz, which his roles in movies fetched him. Okocha would, however, admit that social media is one of the best things that has ever happened to his career.

“My roles have given me that popularity but trust me, the social media made it extraordinary. Do you know why? If you’re not watching me in movies you are with your phone watching me on Instagram. The fans I have are in the Diaspora. I don’t just have fans like you do movie and your movie don’t cut across like you’re doing movie and people just know you only in Nigeria.

“On my Instagram page, you see people following me from many cities beyond this shore,” he added. The entertainer, known for his engaging performances and crazy skits, recently shocked many with a post announcing his wedding. Okocha who has two children from previous relationship shared the exciting news with series of pre wedding photos of him and his partner, captioned “#MICHARLES2024”.

Okocha’s announcement ignited a flood of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from fans, friends and colleagues, all eager to celebrate the joyous occasion as the couple prepare for their upcoming wedding. Shortly after, the post went viral, with a good number of people assuming it to be just for content sake.

Meanwhile, there were those who jokingly asked if American music mogul, Jay Z will grace the wedding. Okocha has never hidden his love for Jay Z. It wasn’t long after, a post surfaced online, claiming Jay Z, has confirmed attendance at Okocha’s wedding, which it further claims is coming up in December.

“Charles Okocha aka ‘Mr. Phenomenal’ will be having a phenomenal wedding in December with his Cameroonian wife. Jay Z will be present, this is a dream come true for the actor as he has always loved Jay Z so much,” the post added. It’s left for Okocha to confirm if Jay Z will grace his wedding.

With a diverse personality and nicknames, Okocha is one of the most active Nollywood actors and so to say, appears the most popular on the internet. Inspired by the likes of P Diddy, Jay-Z, and the rest, he dazzles as a comedic sensation on social media and stands as an icon in Nollywood.