National Grid Collapses Second Time Within One Week

Nigeria | 21 hours ago

The  national grid again, suffered a partial disturbance on Thursday leading to blackout in some parts of the country.

The partial disturbance is the second within one  week.

The grid had partially collapsed on Tuesday

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said in a statement on its X handle that the company experienced simultaneous loss of supply across its network.

“Kindly be informed that at precisely 11.29 p. m today, we experienced simultaneous loss of supply across our network.

”A potential system failure or collapse is suspected.

‘We are currently working with our partners as we hope for speedy restoration of the grid,” it said.

As at the time of filing this report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to issue a statement on the collapse. (NAN)

