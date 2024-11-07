Five2 Entertainment’s Extra Mile Set to Premiere at AFRIFF 2024

The African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) will host the exclusive screening of Extra Mile, a highly anticipated Nollywood film by Five2 Entertainment & Media, on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 4pm.

This selection marks a milestone for Five2 Entertainment & Media, thrilled to present their latest work on such a prestigious stage.

Executive Producer Solate Ovundah-Akarolo and Director Kayode Kasum lead a stellar team that brings together Nollywood’s top talents, including Mercy Johnson, Jim Iyke, Lilian Esoro, and Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett. Ovundah-Akarolo shared her excitement, saying, “Watching these remarkable actors bring depth and dimension to their roles was pure magic on set.”

With AFRIFF, Extra Mile will be available to a global audience, underscoring Nollywood’s growing influence in the international film scene.

Five2 Entertainment & Media sees this selection as not just an honor but an opportunity to share a powerful narrative that captures the richness and dynamism of African storytelling. Speaking on the selection, Producer, Joy Grant-Ekong, expressed her excitement: “We’re thrilled that AFRIFF has given us this opportunity to premiere Extra Mile before such a diverse and appreciative audience.

“We can’t wait for the world to experience this beautiful piece of cinema.”

The film’s storyline, crafted by the talented Folashade Osibo and developed by Five2 Entertainment & Media, takes audiences on an emotional journey, leaving them with a sense of wonder and inspiration.

The screenplay, brought to life by Global Screen Writers, is a testament to Nollywood’s storytelling prowess, and the exceptional work of Script Editor Stephen Okonkwo adds another layer of polish, making Extra Mile a must-watch.

The cast is packed with Nollywood icons, from veterans like Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Chinyere Wilfred and Tina Mba to globally celebrated talents like Kehinde Bankole, Waje, Bikiya Graham-Douglas, Lizzy Jay, and a host of many others.

Their performances bring heart and raw emotion, making Extra Mile an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss Extra Mile at AFRIFF 2024; 4pm, Thursday 7th of November, Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark Centre, Water Corporation Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is a celebration of passion, talent, and African storytelling. Mark your calendars and join us for this cinematic journey.