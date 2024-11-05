SHENI, the Artist to Check Out

The Nigerian afrobeat scene is seeing a surge of new talent with diverse sounds, and it’s exciting to witness the contributions they’re bringing to the table.

One of these rising stars is UK Nigerian-born RnB Afro fusion act, SHENI, who recently impressed his audience with his latest release titled “Majoo”. He owned the music, and his audience’s reaction was proof of his talent.

What sets SHENI apart is his unique style that blends afro with R&B melodies, resonating with his background’s struggles and aspirations. He describes his style as “Fate music,” which embodies hope, joy, and inspiration, aiming to uplift and motivate people from all walks of life.

SHENI’s work ethic is impeccable, and he does not shy away from dropping freestyles for his fans to keep them engaged, setting him apart from other acts. I believe he is the future of Nigerian afro fusion, and brands will invest in his talent.