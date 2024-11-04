  • Monday, 4th November, 2024

Young Nigerian Author Wins Prestigious LMA International Best Male Creative Writer Award 

Life & Style | 3 hours ago

 Amby Uneze in Owerri 

 A young Nigerian author has been honored with the 2024 LMA International Best Male Creative Writer Award. The prestigious award recognizes his exceptional talent and growing influence as a voice for resilience, freedom, and cultural pride in modern African literature.

 The ceremony, held in Asaba, Delta State, drew attendees from around the world to celebrate Elom Chinonso’s achievement. Dr. Olubogu Ifeanyi Petwise, founder of the LMA awards, presented the honor, citing Chinonso’s passion and consistency in writing thought-provoking stories. 

 Chinonso, a graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University and the University of Northampton, has authored acclaimed books “Echoes of Resistance” and “Unchained,” and poignant poems like “Beyond Exam” and “The Weaver’s Dilemma.” His work explores themes of strength, self-discovery, and resilience, resonating with readers globally. “

This award is more than an individual honor; it’s a celebration of Nigerian literature and our stories,” Chinonso said in his acceptance speech. “It proves that voices from our part of the world matter and can reach hearts everywhere.” Chinonso’s recognition comes on the heels of other accolades, including the 2023 Imo INPA Most Promising Young Writer’s Award and the Shakespeare Award from EveryChildLifeline. 

 The LMA International Best Male Creative Writer Award is considered one of the most distinguished honors in global literature, with Chinonso being only the seventh recipient in this category since its introduction seven years ago. As Chinonso continues to make waves in the literary world, his commitment to exploring themes of resilience, identity, and social justice is expected to inspire a new generation of African authors.

