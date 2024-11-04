  • Monday, 4th November, 2024

Customers Throng Dangote Stand at Lagos Trade Fair 2024

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

With throng of customers streaming in to make inquiries and purchases, Dangote Group’s Stand is bubbling and full of activities at the ongoing 2024 Lagos Trade Fair. A visit to its Stand at the weekend indicated that many people, especially distributors and retailers, are using the Fair to buy and stock their warehouses for the approaching end of the year festive period.
Participating companies from the Dangote Group include Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery, NASCON, Dangote Fertilizer and Dangote Petroleum Refinery which is attending the Fair for the first time.
Dangote Sugar Refinery is showcasing all the ranges of its granulated sugar packages at the Fair. There are lots of free materials that go with the purchase of sizable volume of products. NASCON is offering its refined table salt and seasoning cubes for sale at the Fair. Dangote Sinotruk is also exhibiting at the Fair, with sample of its truck head on display.
Staff from these companies are stationed at the Dangote Stand to provide answers and directives on how to become distributors, best way to make use of products from their stable and outright purchase of products.

