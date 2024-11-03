When Onaiyekan Spoke Truth to Northern Elite

Former Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, last week told northern leaders the bitter truth about the condition of the region.

Onaiyekan declared that the economic, political and security crises in the region have to be fixed as a way of fixing the country’s problems.

He argued that for Nigeria’s challenges to be fixed, the challenges in the region must be fixed.

The cleric who spoke in Abuja when the League of Northern Democrats (LND), stated that the northern elite should inquire why there was too much poverty and insecurity in the northern states, when compared to the south of Nigeria.

“I think we must face the reality that the way northern Nigeria is today is not something we can be proud of. All the various indices of good governance and standard of living; we have a very poor record. If Nigeria is poor, the epicentre of the poor is the north.

“We are in a federal government, and federal resources are being distributed. So, what has happened? Let’s face it, if the north does not move well, Nigeria cannot move well. It’s the same discourse: If Nigeria does not move well, Africa cannot move well,” Onaiyekan added.

Since Nigeria’s Independence, the North has been the most backward in all development indices. This is despite producing most heads of state and other political and economic figures in the country.

In the military and paramilitary organisations, the North also tops, yet the region wallows most in multidimensional poverty.

While these challenges are pervading, the elite have refused to speak up, take actions or hold themselves responsible.

According to the United Nations, there are over 3.5 million internally displaced people in the region due to insecurity related to militant groups like Boko Haram and banditry.

Many current or former state governors in the North have not helped the region. This is why elite in the North must come together and fixed the region.

They need to heed Onaiyekan’s advice and speak with one voice on how to tackle the region’s challenges.