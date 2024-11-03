Remi Tinubu Urges Women to Support One Another for Elective Positions

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerian Women to rally around other women seeking elective positions, encourage them, and actively support them.

She spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women National Summit and Dialogue in Abuja with the theme, ‘Empowering APC Women for Leadership and Nation Building.’

Mrs. Tinubu, in a statement issued yesterday by her Senior Special Adviser on Media, Busola Kukoyi, said women should avoid creating imaginary limitations.



She said: “During this phase of nation-building, as women leaders, let us remember that we all have what it takes to make an impact in our various spheres of influence.

“Let us avoid creating imaginary limitations and focus on our potential by persevering, supporting one another, and working diligently. We can shape the future, let us do it right, one woman at a time”.

The First Lady urged the National Woman Leader of the Party to team up with other APC State Women Leaders to make a presentation to the National Assembly to further push for legislation to increase the quota of women that must have seats at the assembly.



She added: “The next election is for the Nigerian women. The Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR places a strong emphasis on creating opportunities for women to thrive.

“We have witnessed increased representation of women in key positions within our party and government. This is proof of the hard work, resilience, and determination we exhibit as women and we must continue to push forward in unity”.



Mrs Tinubu admonished the women on the principles and qualities of good leadership, especially by women which include, integrity, hard work, and compassion.

She noted: “A leader who cannot apologise for their wrong is not worth being a leader. When you get into office, you must look out for your fellow women all the time. When one woman succeeds, we all succeed and when one woman fails, we all fail”.

Earlier, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Noimot Salako-Oyedele commended President Tinubu for consistently demonstrating a commitment to gender equity.

The event had in attendance the Wife of the Vice President of Nigeria, First Lady of the Gambia, National Assembly members, State First Ladies, Deputy Governors, Women Leaders of the APC from across Nigeria, and members of the diplomatic community.