FG Nullifies UNIZIK VC, Registrar’s Appointment

Uchechukwu Nnaike

Following the unrest that greeted the selection of candidates for the position of vice-chancellor at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK), and the eventual appointment of Dr. Bernard Odoh as the seventh substantive Vice-Chancellor, and Rosemary Nwokike as the Registrar, the Federal Ministry of Education has nullified both appointments.

The letter dated November 1, 2024, titled RE: Appointment of Substantive Vice Chancellor and Registrar for Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, was addressed to the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Council, Amb. Greg Mbadiwe, and signed on behalf of the Permanent Secretary by Mrs. R.G. Ilyasu.

The University Education Department of the ministry referred to a meeting with the Minister of State for Education held on Friday, October 25, 2024 where it was agreed that ”no appointments should be carried out by your council without reconciling with the aggrieved parties in the university community.”

The letter, which was copied to Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, observed that Mbadiwe made the appointments without representatived of the ministry, the internal council members and other stakeholders. This was done on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 after assuring the minister that reconciliation would be done forthwith.

“This is a gross disregard to constituted authority and is not in line with extant provisions,” the letter stated, adding, it is against this backdrop that ” I am directed to inform you that all appointments made so far are null and void. You are therefore requested to put on hold all other appointments in the university pending the assumption on duty of the new Honourable Minister of Education.”