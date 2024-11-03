  • Monday, 4th November, 2024

Cricova Takes Oba, Lagos by Storm

Life & Style | 11 hours ago

Following the successful reception of Cricova wines at the burial ceremony of the Orizu Royal Family matriarch in Nnewi, Anambra State, the premium wine and liquor brand from Moldova continued its tour of Nigeria with a stop in Oba, Anambra. This time, the event was the burial of the father-in-law of renowned Igbo businessman, Chief Henry Orabuchi (Ikenga Ogbaeruru), CEO of Teka Group.

Fondly known as “Teka,” Orabuchi made a significant purchase of Cricova’s range of wines for the occasion. In return, Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd, the exclusive Cricova distributor in Africa, added a touch of elegance by employing 35 professional ushers, including Spanish nationals, all dressed in Cricova-branded attire to bring extra flair to the event.

The burial, held on November 1, was followed by another high-profile affair on November 2. De Imperial Philanthropic Family, a prominent Igbo social club, held its Annual General Meeting and Gala Night (Midas Night) at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, where Cricova was the official drink of the evening, further cementing its presence at elite Nigerian events.

“Cricova has become a staple at major events across Nigeria, quickly winning over wine and liquor lovers across Africa,” said Obifaruk Madu, Head of Brand and Communications for Cricova. “Our premium offerings, including the Amplius (Oga ndi Oga), Cuvee Champagne, and XO brands, are now in high demand as fun lovers continue to embrace the brand.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.