Cricova Takes Oba, Lagos by Storm

Following the successful reception of Cricova wines at the burial ceremony of the Orizu Royal Family matriarch in Nnewi, Anambra State, the premium wine and liquor brand from Moldova continued its tour of Nigeria with a stop in Oba, Anambra. This time, the event was the burial of the father-in-law of renowned Igbo businessman, Chief Henry Orabuchi (Ikenga Ogbaeruru), CEO of Teka Group.

Fondly known as “Teka,” Orabuchi made a significant purchase of Cricova’s range of wines for the occasion. In return, Don Pee Wine and Beverages Ltd, the exclusive Cricova distributor in Africa, added a touch of elegance by employing 35 professional ushers, including Spanish nationals, all dressed in Cricova-branded attire to bring extra flair to the event.

The burial, held on November 1, was followed by another high-profile affair on November 2. De Imperial Philanthropic Family, a prominent Igbo social club, held its Annual General Meeting and Gala Night (Midas Night) at the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, where Cricova was the official drink of the evening, further cementing its presence at elite Nigerian events.

“Cricova has become a staple at major events across Nigeria, quickly winning over wine and liquor lovers across Africa,” said Obifaruk Madu, Head of Brand and Communications for Cricova. “Our premium offerings, including the Amplius (Oga ndi Oga), Cuvee Champagne, and XO brands, are now in high demand as fun lovers continue to embrace the brand.”