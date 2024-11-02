Football for Girls Africa, A Social Impact Project, Fixing Narrative

The Super Falcons completed a double over their counterparts from Algeria in a double-header international friendly series.

A 2-0 win in Ikenne last Saturday was followed by a thumping 4-1 victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan on Tuesday.

A touring group of students from Chrisland College met with the Super Falcons under the aegis of Football for Girls Africa (FGA), a social impact initiative by Brila Media Group for the girl child.

The FGA convener and Brila Media COO, Debbie Larry-Izamoje led the Chrisland College girls in interactions with the Super Falcons stars, as well as football Administrators – among them former NWFL Chairperson and NFF Executive Member, Aisha Falode.

“The Girl Child empowerment initiative, which on this occasion received support from the Nigeria Football Federation, is to highlight career opportunities for young girls in football,” Debbie Larry-Izamoje explained.

“Football for Girls Africa wants to build a culture where the narrative around taking up roles in football; whether as players or aspiring for management positions, becomes normalized for the girl-child.

“Sports and for us particularly, football, is a business. To empower a generation of young girls who would hitherto not consider professional careers in this field because of the stereotypes we’ve inadvertently created as a society, should be a conscious national project,” she concluded.

Interaction between the students and football stakeholders present, was rich and enlivening.

Football For Girls Africa has garnered considerable support since the initiative was unveiled, and the Mobolaji Johnson Arena tour for the Super Falcons game received support from the Colgate and Indomie Noodles brands.