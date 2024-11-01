Minors Collapse During Arraignment for Role in #Endbadgovernance Protest, Court Admits 114 to Bail of N10m Each

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Obiora Egwatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, admitted 114 #Endbadgovernance protesters to bail in the sum of N10 million each.

Justice Egwatu admitted the defendants, including some underaged persons, to bail shortly after they pleaded not guilty to their respective charges, preferred against them by the Inspector General (IG) of Police.

During the arraignment of the first batch of 76, four collapsed, leading to a short suspension of the proceedings, to enable care be given to the collapsed defendants.

When trial resumed, the prosecution lawyer pleaded with the court to strike out the names of the sick defendants so that the remaining 72 could proceed with their arraignment.

The police had in the 10 count charge, accused the defendants of acting in concert with one Andrew Martin Wynne, a Briton, to destabilize Nigeria, during the August 1, #Endbadgovernance protests in some states within the northern part of Nigeria.

The defendants were further alleged to have attacked and injured police officers and burned police stations, a high court complex, the NCC Complex, the National Communications Commission (NCC) complex, the Kaduna Investment and Promotions Agency office, and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office.

They however pleaded not guilty to all the charges, following which their team of lawyers led by Marshall Abubakar prayed the court to admit them to bail pending trial.

Responding, the prosecution who did not oppose the request urged the court to use its discretion in deciding the issue, adding that the conditions should be such that would enable them to stand trial.

Delivering ruling, Justice Egwatu admitted all the defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum which must include a civil servant and a parent or sibling of the defendants.

Justice Egwatu, who observed that some of the defendants are under 18 years old, ordered that the adults be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Service, while the minors be remanded in the Borstal Home of the Correctional Service.

He subsequently adjourned till January 24, 2025 for trial.

Meanwhile, the police arraigned another batch of 42 protesters on a four-count, similar to the 72 defendants.

Following their not guilty plea and the police not oppose to their bail, the court also admitted them to the same bail earlier granted the 72 defendants.

Earlier, the court was thrown into confusion when some underaged defendants collapsed while trying to enter the dock.

The incident made the judge to rise for a short while so that attention could be given to those on the floor.

The situation could be attributable to the frail and malnourished conditions of the minors who appeared to lack food for several days.

It would be recalled that the protesters’ detention was ordered by Justice Emeka Nwite, who granted the police an ex-parte application to hold them for 60 days to conclude investigations.

It was reported that 13 protesters were brought from IRT cells, while others were transferred from various Abuja divisions.