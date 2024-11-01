Jumia Nigeria Begins Black Friday Campaign Nationwide with Huge Discounts

Emma Okonji

Jumia, Nigeria’s e-commerce platform, yesterday, launched its highly anticipated Black Friday campaign, running from November 1 to 30 2024, which is a month-long offer, featuring unbeatable deals with huge discounts across various products.

This year’s Black Friday campaign, comes with the theme: ‘No Too Calculate’, highlighting Jumia’s commitment to creating a simpler, stress-free shopping experience for Nigerians amid economic challenges, allowing consumers to enjoy great savings without budgetary worries.

The Black Friday campaign, according to Jumia Nigeria, is supported by Xiaomi as the platinum partner, alongside renowned brands such as Oraimo, Nivea, Infinix, Tecno, Itel, Haier Thermocool, Binatone, Pernod Ricard, Diageo, Bacardi, Hikers, Ecoflow, Skyrun, Glamstar, Ledrop, Unilever, Macallan, LG, and others.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, Sunil Natraj, said: “We are excited to launch another Jumia Black Friday. For us, this campaign is about making e-commerce more accessible to consumers in Nigeria. We recognise the current economic situation and have worked closely with our brand partners to offer the best possible deals to consumers during this period. Additionally, our expanding network of pickup stations ensures that even more consumers, regardless of their location, can benefit from the convenience of online shopping. As we grow, our focus remains on creating real value for both our consumers and sellers through our extensive ecosystem.”

The Black Friday campaign serves as a powerful platform for international and local brands as well as SMEs to expand their reach and boost sales. Furthermore, with Jumia’s extensive logistics network, which partners with hundreds of local logistics service providers, delivery to all corners of Nigeria, including smaller towns and rural areas is guaranteed.

Country Manager, Xiaomi Nigeria, said Xingyu Yang, said: “At Xiaomi, we believe that everyone deserves access to the latest cutting-edge technology. Jumia Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for consumers to experience our innovative products at unbeatable prices. Our Black Friday deals reflect our commitment to making advanced, high-quality technology accessible to all. Whether you’re upgrading your smartphone or enhancing your smart home, Xiaomi offers products that are not only powerful but also beautifully designed, helping you stay connected in smarter, more efficient ways.”

Natraj assured Nigerians of Jumia’s robust and resilient network to accommodate the expected surge in the number of customers that will want to take advantage of the 2024 Black Friday campaign to shop for items that they and their family members will need.

Since Jumia introduced Black Friday in Nigeria in 2014, the company has continued to unlock new opportunities for both consumers and businesses. With online shopping in Africa projected to reach $75 billion by 2025, Nigeria will play a pivotal role in the e-commerce growth, Natraj further said.