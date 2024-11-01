AwaLife Naija launches game-changing App to revolutionize lottery

AwaLife Naija, a proudly Nigerian-owned startup, today November 1 launched the

First-Ever Ethical and Considerate Model lottery platform, AwaLife App, aimed at revolutionising lottery business in Nigeria.

The company was responsible for organizing Nigeria’s first celebrity boxing match between the Zazu crooner Portable and Nollywood actor Charles Okocha which was held on December 26, 2023.

According to the company’s spokesperson, Mr Prince Jothan, for just ₦999 a week, players on the new platform can enter a minimum of 11 draws with one single ticket adding that every draw also will feature a winner of the advertised prize.

Speaking on what makes AwaLife different from other lotteries, Jothan said the platform allow players to boost their chances by purchasing additional tickets.

“We want to ensure no one goes bankrupt just to enjoy the thrill of playing or to achieve a breakthrough. Our ethical lottery model is designed to guarantee a winner at every draw without putting players at financial risk, ” he said.

He added: “Our Ethical Draws also features a range of prizes from new cars, to houses to the latest iPhones as well as financial prizes, to scholarship and business capitals and mentorship.

He noted that AwaLife Naija Limited is poised to emerge as an ethical alternative in the gaming space in a way that is both fun and financially responsible.

Interested players are urged to vd download the APP on the Apple Play store or Google marketplace.