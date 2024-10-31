WIPO Launches IP Labs 2.0, IP for Green Innovation Projects in Nigeria

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Nigeria office, with support from the Japan patent office has launched the IP Labs 2.0 and the IP for Green Innovation Projects, marking a significant milestone in the promotion of intellectual property (IP) and sustainable innovation in Nigeria.

The launch event, which held recently in Lagos, brought together a diverse audience of innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives, students, government officials such as the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), and Bank of Industry (BoI), research institutes, academia and dignitaries from both local and international sectors.

In their remarks, Director of the WIPO Nigeria Office, Mr. Oluwatobiloba Moody and Director of the International Classifications and Standards Division and FIT/JP Global Manager at WIPO, Mr. Kunihiko Fushimi, highlighted WIPO’s longstanding commitment to supporting innovation and creativity through IP in Nigeria, underscoring how intellectual property has been a cornerstone for innovation and economic growth in Africa for over 35 years.

Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr. Tunbosun Alake, expressed his roles in protecting intellectual property rights, enabling creators to monetise their innovations, and underscoring IP as a critical asset for investment and economic development.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Innovation, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Nasir Yammama, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the need for IP frameworks to address climate change and other pressing global challenges. He stressed that IP for Green Innovation is essential for creating sustainable solutions, particularly as Nigeria advances in renewable energy and technology sectors.

The future belongs to creators, Yammama said, while emphasising the importance of building a robust IP environment that not only protects but also empowers Nigerian entrepreneurs to innovate and grow. He called for IP education at all levels, noting that early awareness can lay a foundation for knowledge-based economic development.

Programme Officer, WIPO Nigeria Office, Ms. Olaronke Famuyiwa; Team Lead at Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre, Mr. Bankole Oloruntoba; and Founder of Orbra Company, Mr. Ololade Otayemi, gave an overview of the projects and the implementation plans.

They stated that the IP for Green Innovation project aims to build the capacity of 100 green hardware innovators with the knowledge, strategies, and IP support required for successful business development and financing. A panel discussion explored “The Role of Intellectual Property in Building an Innovative Society for Nigeria”, featuring thought leaders from various industries.