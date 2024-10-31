Police Arraigns Federal Lawmaker, Ikwechegh, for Assaulting Bolt Driver

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force Special Investigation Unit and the Legal Section, yesterday, said they had concluded investigations into the case of assault brought against Hon. Alexander Ikwechegh, and arraigned him on the charges of “Abuse of Office, Criminal Intimidation and Criminal Force and Assault Contrary to Sections 397(b) and 265 of the Penal Code Act at the Kuje Magistrate Court.

The prosecution, the police said, was in response to a case of assault on a bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, by Ikwechegh, on the night of October 27 2024.

A statement by Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, also ordered a proper investigation into the matter to ensure that justice was served and promoting human respect and dignity in Nigeria.

This was as the police yesterday announced the arrest of no fewer than 371 armed robbery suspects, 186 kidnapping suspects, 242 Murder suspects, 63 suspects connected with the unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, 217 rape suspects, 167 suspected cultists and recovery of 210 various firearms and 3172 ammunition of various calibres, in one month.

Adejobi said the IG also reaffirmed the police’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, reassuring members of the public that the force remained dedicated towards ensuring all fundamental steps were taken towards assuring justice always as no one was above the law.

The police, however, said the 242 murder suspects were nabbed within one month.

Parading the criminal suspects in Abuja on Wednesday, Adejobi, said since October 1, 2024, the Nigeria Police Force has recorded significant achievements in the fight against crime.

“The Police was also able to recover 118 stolen vehicles and rescue 64 victims of kidnapping across the country.

“Turning to recent crime-fighting achievements, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have made outstanding breakthrough in the fight against several types of violent crimes across the country, one of which is the arrest of a major arms dealer operating in Plateau State.”