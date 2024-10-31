‘Cultural Preservation, Essential Component of Economic Resilience’

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has re-emphasised the critical role of cultural preservation as a vital tool for unity, economic prosperity and communal peace.

Mustapha said this in his remarks as Chairman of the 2024 Waja Cultural Festival (ToyirWiih), held recently at the Talasse Township Stadium, Talasse, Balanga Local Government Area, Gombe State.

Highlighting the importance of cultural preservation to economic growth and building sustainable society, he noted that the theme of the festival: “Celebrating Culture as a Vehicle for Integration,”is without a doubt, a call to recognise the power of culture to unite, heal and shape a stronger future.

He said cultural resilience is a vital tool of sustenance in an increasingly fragmented society, while also observing that the Waja people, despite the pressures of urbanization and the challenges of limited infrastructure, healthcare, and education remain incredibly strong in their unwavering commitment to holding firm to their identity.

He added that traditional craftsmanship, as can be found among Wajas, as evident in pottery, beadwork, textiles, and other artisanal creations, represents a wealth of cultural assets that, when properly valued, can drive local economic opportunities.

While calling for support, preservation and promotion of traditional craft, he said doing so will not only foster a sense of pride and continuity, but also create avenues for tourism, empower local artisans, and build a foundation for sustainable growth.

“Ladies and gentlemen, culture is not simply passed down. It must be actively nurtured and invested in. Preserving cultural practices, like those we celebrate today, is not just an assertion of identity but also an essential component of economic resilience.

“There is immense potential in leveraging culture as a resource for community development. Integrating traditions into modern markets, we can ensure that cultural heritage becomes a living, breathing part of our economy.

‘Whether it is through cultural festivals, markets for traditional goods, or training programs that teach younger generations these valuable skills, culture has the power to transform lives, create jobs, and promote prosperity.

“When we support the artistry and creativity of our communities, we do more than preserve history—we lay the groundwork for a thriving, self-sustaining future.” He said.

The former SGF added that the 2024 edition of the event is more than just a festival, but a chance for the people to reconnect with who they are, reflect on the roots that define them, and draw strength from the cultural heritage that has carried the Waja community through generations.

Mustapha, expressing appreciation to Waja sons and daughters from far and near and also the traditional council for upholding the tradition and culture of the people in such a way that connects the keeps them connected, he, was, also high in hopes that the people would be “inspired and reminded that our true strength lies in unity and the celebration of who we are.

“I deeply appreciate how the Waja culture embodies a profound spirituality, showing reverence for nature and the ancestors.

“This interconnectedness is not merely a tradition, but a responsibility that each of us must carry forward. Respecting and nurturing our environment honors the legacy left to us by those who came before.

‘It ensures that the values they instilled continue to shape our collective future. This worldview holds crucial lessons about stewardship, urging us to protect and sustain the environment while nurturing the cultural practices that keep our communities thriving.

‘As I conclude, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Waja Traditional Council for your dedication to keeping cultural traditions alive in times of rapid change.

“Your courage ensures that Waja culture will continue to inspire future generations. To our Royal Fathers, leaders, and all gathered here today—your presence supports this message that our diversity is our strength.