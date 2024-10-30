With five new books, Omoijiade inspires transformational leadership

In an effort to empower individuals through knowledge and capacity building, Chris Omoijiade, popular known as ‘The CEO’ has unveiled five edifying publications.

The event which held in Lagos the books which are centred on finance, relationships and transformational leadership are titled, ‘The Irrefutable Role of Gate Keepers’, So You Want to Lead’, ‘You too can be Debt Free’, ‘Leadership Gems in the Bible (Old Testament)’, and ‘Leadership Gems in the Bible (New Testament)’.

A multifaceted professional, Chris Omoijiade serves as the Chief Storyteller and Executive at TCOC Global. He believes his latest publications would help to refine the thought process of readers, and build vital capacities that have become essential in recent times.

“Today we’re lucky enough to be launching these books that intersect between finance, relationships and leadership, which obviously we all know is much needed in our time,” he said.

Omoijiade stated that it is time to for young people to take knowledge acquisition very seriously, as it would help them stay relevant in a constantly evolving global landscape.

“What is critical is that we need to restore the reading culture. We need to get back into the place of being able to invest in knowledge. No matter what it is, it doesn’t matter how advanced the world gets; knowledge will never lose its place. It is important that the young ones go back to reading, understanding that principles are timeless.”

He noted that the book was targeted at individuals looking to give themselves an edge in their careers, workspaces and general endeavours.

“Our target audience cuts across. Generally, everyone who is a lover of knowledge, a lover of leadership, anyone who clearly wants to get ahead in life, and invest in their futures; this is the target market for these books.”

Leadership coach, Seyi Adisa, in a review said the books provided a framework for embodying professional and leadership excellence.

“The relationship between effective leadership and political acumen is evident. We all have different leadership archetypes, and you must know what leadership archetype you must apply per time. These are some of the principles that are covered in these books. They can serve as very vital reference books for our professional journey.”

Former Vice President of the Nigerian Football Federation, and Founding Partner of Akinwunmi & Busari Legal Practitioners, Seyi Akinwunmi, stated that implementing the principles explained in the books was just as important as reading them, noting that they could help to improve society.

“There is a need for more people to take their experiences and share. Chris Omoijiade has clearly decided that he will use the experience for the benefit of society. The principles explained in these books are relevant anywhere in the world. If we can imbibe these principles, we can make our nation and world a better place.”

Highly skilled in leadership coaching, personal effectiveness and success principles, the book launch also witnessed the birth of the Chris Omoijiade Leadership Institute (COLI) – an initiative Omoijiade believes will take leadership trainings and mentorship sessions to the grassroots, in order to position young children for professional excellence.

“One of the things that we launched today is the Chris Omoijiade Leadership Institute. That institute is helping primary schools, secondary schools and universities to introduce leadership clubs. We’re also trying to speak with the Ministry of Education to ensure that we can get it into the curriculum. We think it is important that leadership becomes part of the learning curriculum in this country,” Omoijiade added.