Shettima Wants Synergy Between Govt and Media to Move Nigeria Forward





*Advises editors to be watchdogs, allies in nation-building

*Anaba: We came to discuss national issues*Nigerian media committed to deepening nation’s democracy, says NGE scribe

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday canvassed a stronger collaboration between government and the media in carrying out their shared responsibility for Nigeria’s national development journey.

Describing media leaders as the crème de la crème and conscience of the nation, he made a strong case for a balanced partnership to drive national unity and economic growth.

Welcoming the leadership of the Nigerian Guild of Editors which paid him a courtesy visit at the State House, Abuja, the Vice President pledged government’s support to ensure the sustainability of the fourth estate of the realm.

Shettima noted that the time has come to prioritise governance over political considerations, just as he called for partnership with the media.

According to him, “Let us work together for the nation. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. We are now in the period of governance and not politics.”

The Vice President acknowledged the economic challenges confronting the media, pledging the government’s support to sustain quality journalism.

“My heart bleeds for the Nigerian media because of the dwindling economic fortunes they face. Be rest assured that we will do whatever it takes to support the media in continuing their work,” Shettima said.

While insisting on balance and objectivity in their reportage, the Vice President urged the editors to maintain their role of a watchdog, while supporting national development.

“When we do good, please commend us. When we are going astray, guide us because we have to salvage this nation; not for our own sake but for the sake of our children and grandchildren,” he stressed

Responding, NGE President, Eze Anaba lauded the Vice President’s commitment to transparent governance, particularly in explaining government’s economic policies as Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).

“You have been prolific in talking about the state of the economy in your responsibility as the Chairman of the National Economic Council,” Anaba said.

He further emphasised the media’s readiness to partner with the government, while maintaining its independence.

The NGE President also announced that the 20th Edition of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) is scheduled for November 7 to 9 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Anaba, who is the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, said the Guild briefed the Vice President on its forthcoming conference to be held in November, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The NGE boss said issues of national importance and the commitment of the Guild to upholding democratic principles were also discussed.

On why the NGE met with the Vice President, Anaba said, “We came to brief him (Shettima) about our forthcoming conference, and also to discuss some national issues and to exchange views and also to tell him of our commitment to democracy and all that.”

Asked whether there were further discussions on the programme the Guild was inviting the Vice President for, Anaba said that apart from seeing Shettima, NGE would also like to meet with President Bola Tinubu and invite him to the conference, adding that the meeting with Shettima was the first point of call.

Also speaking to newsmen, the NGE Secretary General, Iyobosa Uwugiaren said they were at the State House to intimate the Vice President on their forthcoming conference in November.

He said: “First, we’re here to let him know the focus of our coming conference, Nigerian editors conference that is taking place in Yenagoa. Of course, the focus of our conference this year is about the economy., it’s about security, it’s about energy, it’s about the state of the media in Nigeria.

“And we believe that the Vice President and the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria have a role to play. And so we came here to brief them. We want them to be part of the conversation in Yenagoa. I’m sure they will honor us with their presence. The conference is starting on the November 7, and we’re expecting all the leaders of the Nigerian Mass Media at that conference.

“So, the conference is coming up at the very critical moment of our country, and we believe that there is need for us to continue to discuss, continue with the conversations on how to deepen our democracy, on how to find solutions to the state of present economy in Nigeria. And we believe that the presidency, when we talk about Presidency, the President and the Vice President, have a role to play, and that’s why we came here.

“Of course, the present issues will also come up at our conference, but one thing we want to assure Nigerians and the President is that the media are committed to the democracy. Of course, as you all know, we are not political party. Government takes decisions almost on a daily basis, but it is the responsibility of the media to hold government to account.

“But one thing we must tell is that, Nigeria media, we are committed to democracy. We are committed to good governance and that they can take home to the bank.”