FG’s Projects:  Senate Okays N25bn Refund for Nasarawa, Kebbi 





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday approved over N25billion promissory notes refund to the Kebbi and Nasarawa State Governments for executing federal government projects.

The payment was specifically for the construction works on the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin-Kebbi and the Lafia Cargo Airport, respectively, which they carried out.

The Kebbi State Government will get a refund of N15,137,336,095.88 out of the amount, while its Nasarawa State counterpart is to be paid N9,542,651,786.11.

The resolution of the Senate followed its consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

It was titled: “Promissory note programme for the refund to Kebbi State and Nasarawa State Governments on the newly constructed airport projects executed on behalf of the Federal Government” during plenary.

The report was presented on behalf of the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Aliyu Wamakko by Senator Haruna Manu, the vice chairman of the panel.

The committee stated in its observations and findings that the Kebbi and Nasarawa State Governments duly completed all the projects for which they are seeking for a refund.

It said that the Airports were constructed in line with the contract specification and will stand the test of time.

It revealed that series of inspection visits were carried out by the Federal Ministry of Aviation on the two Airports completed by the states and “ascertained that the quality of work done met the required standard.”

It said that the state governments have paid all the contractors that executed the projects.

It added: “That the proposed amount due for reimbursement to Kebbi State Government as reviewed by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) is N15,137,336,095.88, for Construction of Sir, Ahmadu Bello International Airport, Birnin Kebbi, project by the Kebbi State Government

“And the sum of N9,542,651,786.11 be reimbursed to Nasarawa State Government for the construction of Lafia Cargo Airport

“That the Federal Bureau of Public Procurement has ascertained and certified that due process were followed accordingly.”

The committee recommended that the Senate should approve the Promissory Note Programme to settle outstanding claims and liabilities of Kebbi State Government in the sum of N15,137,336, 095.88.

The sum of N9,542,651,786.11 be reimbursed to the Nasarawa State Government for the construction of Lafia Cargo Airport.

It urged the Federal Government to prioritize the “settlement of incurred debts through the issuance of Promissory Notes for the settlement of outstanding reimbursement debts to states, judgement debts and other debt liabilities incurred by the Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA’s) to avoid further cost and liabilities to the Federal Government.”

Senators approved the recommendations of the committee when they were put to voice vote by Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin who presided over plenary.