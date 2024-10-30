4.3m African Children Miss Vaccines Amid Disease Outbreak as UNICEF Launches Immunisation Song 

Funmi Ogundare

The UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou, has disclosed that nearly 4.3 million children across the region are missing essential vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio, measles, diphtheria, and yellow fever.

Fagninou recently stated this in Lagos at the launch of an immunization awareness song, ‘No More Zero Dose’, as part of UNICEF’s activities to mark World Polio Day and reduce the number of unvaccinated children.

The song features 12 top musicians and UNICEF Champions from across the region, including Cobhams Asuquo, Ali Nuhu, Kate Henshaw, Master Soumy, Mawndoe, Omawumi, Qing Madi, Sekouba Bambino, Spyro, Stanley Enow, Timi Dakolo, and WAJE, who were also in attendance at the programme to send a clear message that every child deserves to be protected by vaccines from preventable childhood diseases like polio and measles.

Fagninou noted that West and Central Africa “is the region with the lowest immunization coverage in the world. Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis (DTP3) coverage for the region was 69 per cent in 2023,” down from 72 per cent in 2019.

He stressed that the region has been hit by several vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks in recent years, underscoring the urgent need to close immunization gaps.

Fagninou further highlighted the alarming rise in polio cases.

As of October 22, 2024, Africa has reported 138 polio cases, with nearly half occurring in Nigeria. Last year, there were 506 polio cases across the continent, he said, adding that zero-dose children, those who have not received any vaccines, remain the most vulnerable to disease.

“The ‘No More ZeroZero Dose’ campaign, through the power of music, sends a hopeful message of protection and love, inspiring communities to take action and join the movement for universal immunization,” the regional director explained.

Cristian Munduate, UNICEF’s Country Representative in Nigeria, emphasised the importance of the initiative for Nigeria, where under-vaccination remains a pressing issue.

“This project is a call to action, especially for Nigeria, with eight of the featured artists from the country. Music is a powerful force for change, and through this collaboration, we amplify the message that no child should be left behind when it comes to life-saving vaccines,” she said.

Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, the wife of the Lagos governor, reiterated the importance of full immunisation for children to safeguard their health. She reaffirmed the state’s commitment to improving healthcare and called on community leaders to promote vaccination efforts.

“This initiative aligns with UNICEF’s ongoing efforts to ensure every child enjoys a healthy future. Music, as a universal language, has the power to transcend barriers, connect with people emotionally, and effectively deliver essential health messages,” Sanwo-Olu said.

She urged parents, caregivers, and leaders to champion vaccination, stressing that “every dose administered is an investment in our collective future.”

UNICEF Champion and renowned music producer Cobhams Asuquo called on the public to fight against preventable diseases like polio, stressing that “together, we can protect every child’s future and eliminate these diseases once and for all.”