Speaker Abbas: Women Empowerment Strategic Economic Necessity in Constitution Review

*As EU supports dialogue on increasing women’s participation, representation in governance

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, has emphasized the importance of empowering women as a strategic move for Nigeria’s economic growth.

This stance is in line with his legislative agenda which focuses on promoting economic development and unlocking Nigeria’s potential.

Abbas during his keynote address at the International Legislative Dialogue on Women and the Constitution Amendment Process in Nigeria, which was organised by the House Committee on the Review of the Constitution in collaboration with Policy And Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) with support from the European Union in Abuja on Monday said it is disheartening that females are low in numbers at the National Assembly.

He said: “Today represents a meaningful step forward in our collective commitment to inclusive governance and national progress.”

He noted that the dialogue was “not for rhetoric but to establish a clear and actionable path toward meaningful reform.”

He said: “Our goal is to ensure that Nigerian women, an essential part of our nation’s social and economic fabric, secure their rightful place within our governance framework. Empowering women is not only a moral and democratic imperative but also a strategic economic necessity.”

Abbas further referenced researches from global institutions, including the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, which show that organisations and countries benefit from better decision-making, stronger economic growth, and enhanced social well-being when women hold leadership roles.

His words: “Women bring unique perspectives influencing vital issues, from healthcare to economic policy, creating legislation that resonates with millions.

“McKinsey estimates that closing gender gaps could add $12 trillion to the global GDP by 2025, underscoring the immense untapped potential of women’s inclusion.

“Thus, increased representation of women is not a luxury but a necessity for sustainable national development and stability”

“Around the world, and particularly in Africa, we see encouraging examples of gender inclusion. Rwanda, with over 60 percent women representation in its parliament, has shown us that robust, intentional policies work. South Africa, Namibia, and Senegal have all taken significant strides toward inclusivity, reshaping their political landscapes in ways Nigeria can learn from.

“These countries have demonstrated the profound impact of women’s perspectives on governance and development”

“For Nigeria, the current numbers are disheartening. Since 1999, women’s representation in our National Assembly has remained disappointingly low. Despite notable contributions from Nigerian women across various sectors, only 20 of the 469 seats in our National Assembly are occupied by women. This stark gap speaks not of a lack of capable women, but of institutional barriers we must dismantle.”

While noting that some view increased women’s representation as a threat to the status quo, Abbas noted that “inclusion is not displacement – it is partnership.”

According to him, women’s presence complements the contributions of men, enriching the policymaking process.

“If we trust women to shape our homes, nurture our families, and educate our children, we must trust them to contribute to shaping our nation’s future”

While pointing out that affirmative action policies to increase women’s representation are not undemocratic, he said on the contrary, they are deeply aligned with democratic principles.

He further said: “As lawmakers, we are responsible for advancing policies that reflect the values of fairness and equity. I am proud to state that this 10th House has prioritised inclusivity in our Legislative Agenda.

“I have directed the Constitution Review Committee to focus on reforms that promote gender equity and provide additional or reserved seats for women in our legislative bodies”

“We must work towards joint ticketing in elections, reserved seats, and conferring equal citizenship rights to foreigners married to Nigerian women. However, reform is a collective responsibility, and we cannot simply issue communiqués or promises. We must translate today’s dialogue into real, actionable outcomes.”

Also, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has advocated for the removal of barriers that hinder women’s political advancement in Nigeria.

Kalu during his remarks at the event said that giving women opportunities to participate in the parliamentary activities and in governance processes will not only birth a legislature that reflects the diverse makeup of Nigerian citizenry and values but also bring immense benefits to the general society.

Kalu who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review bemoaned the poor number of women fielded as candidates in the last 2023 general elections.

According to him, having 1,552 as women in the elections that produced 15,307 candidates by 18 political parties was not encouraging in any way.

He therefore called for support to the gender bills that are before the parliament to ensure that the women are given an opportunity to make their contributions to the political development of the country.

According to him, “I am honored to lead the House Committee on Constitution Review, where we have proposed bills aimed at correcting the gender imbalance within government at all levels. One such critical bill, “A Bill for an Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Seat Reservation for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly” (HB 1349), alongside four other gender justice bills, are under consideration.

“This proposed legislation is designed to remedy the low representation of women by creating additional seats specifically for female candidates in national and state legislatures.

“The bill reflects a pragmatic approach by proposing a temporary measure—an approach that has worked effectively in other countries to fast-track women’s representation in governance. These reserved seats are not a permanent fix but are structured as a “Temporary Special Measure,” subject to review after four general election cycles, or 16 years. At that time, stakeholders will assess whether the measure should continue, be adjusted, or be phased out based on progress made.”

He further said: “We see this approach as essential within Nigeria’s electoral system, which is largely based on a First-Past-the-Post model. Unlike proportional systems where party-based gender quotas can result in direct outcomes, our model presents challenges in implementing such quotas effectively.

“Special seats, therefore, offer a feasible solution to ensuring that women not only participate as candidates but are also represented meaningfully within our legislative institutions.

“We must view the financial investment in women’s inclusion as a direct investment in Nigeria’s future”

“Countries with higher women’s representation in governance consistently show higher rates of progress in health, education, and economic stability. Our society, therefore, stands to gain immensely from a legislature that reflects the diverse makeup of its citizenry and values contributions from all perspectives.”

Furthermore, he stated that “The popular saying, “women belong in all places where decisions are being made,” resonates strongly within this context. We must ensure that the National and State Houses of Assembly are inclusive and welcoming to women.

“This isn’t just about seats or numbers; it is about recognizing the invaluable perspectives that women bring to the table, which in turn strengthen our democracy and make it more resilient.

“As we gather here today, I urge each of us to look beyond the challenges and see the transformative potential of a Nigerian democracy that embraces its entire population.

“On behalf of the House Committee on Constitution Review, I implore that the discussions and resolutions should focus on how we can best support the path toward gender inclusivity within our legislative framework.

“Let us champion these amendments, advocate for the adoption of temporary special measures, and work to remove barriers that hinder women’s political advancement.

“Let me reiterate that our commitment to improving women’s representation in governance is not just a goal; it is an essential component of our democratic journey. Let us proceed with resolve and vision, ensuring that our policies and constitutional reforms reflect our dedication to a more inclusive and equitable Nigeria”.

The European Union (EU) while supporting a key dialogue focused on women’s inclusion and representation in governance noted that prioritising women’s political participation and representation is crucial for Nigeria’s growth, especially to fast-track the nation’s progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The dialogue, being an international event with a view to learn from experiences from other countries, also had in attendance representatives from South Africa, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

The deputy ambassador of the EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Zissimos Vergos underscored the importance of women’s representation in governance as both a fundamental right and a driver of inclusive growth.

He said: “The active participation of women at all levels of decision-making and politics is essential to the achievement of equality, sustainable development, peace, and democracy. Women’s equal participation in power and decision-making roles is part of their fundamental right to participate in political life, and sits at the core of gender equality and women’s empowerment”

He also acknowledged that, despite global progress, women remain underrepresented in government, often facing significant barriers to accessing and exercising political power.