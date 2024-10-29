Rodri Beats Vinicius Jr, Bellingham to Win 2024 Ballon d’Or

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri has won the 2024 men’s Ballon d’Or – awarded to the best footballer of the year – for the first time.

The 28-year-old, who lost just one game last season for club and country, was awarded the prize in Paris last night after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July.

He also won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup with City.

He beats the duo of Real Madrid stars Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham to second and third to emerge the winner. Another Madrid player Dani Carvajal placed fourth.

Rodri is the first player in the club’s history to win the Ballon d’Or.

Real Madrid won the award for Club of the Year and their manager Carlo Ancelotti was the winner of the Men’s Coach of the Year award, but there was no-one from the club present to receive the prizes.

It was reported earlier on Monday that Real Madrid were boycotting the ceremony after leaked reports indicate that their forward, Vinicius Jr, would not win the Ballon d’Or.

In the women’s category, Spain and Barcelona midfielder, Aitana Bonmati, won the women’s Ballon d’Or for the second year in a row.

Bonmati won every possible trophy at club level last season as Barcelona secured a historic quadruple – winning Liga F, the Champions League, Supercopa and Copa de la Reina.

The 26-year-old scored a career-best tally of 19 goals across all four competitions.

Bonmati also spearheaded Spain’s charge to the inaugural Women’s Nations League title in February with four goals, including one in their 2-0 win over France in the final.