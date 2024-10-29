Gunmen Abduct Rector of Catholic Seminary in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the Rector of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi in Ivhianokpodi, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, Revd Fr. Thomas Oyode.

The Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in a statement issued yesterday disclosed that the incident occurred at about 7 pm on October 27 when Priests and Seminarians of the Minor Seminary were attacked by the gunmen during their evening prayers and Benediction.

“In the process, the Rector of the institution, Rev. Fr. Thomas Oyode, was abducted and led into the bush. However, the Vice Rector and all the Seminarians have been accounted for and are safe and temporarily relocated to a safe area until security measures around the seminary are tightened. Unfortunately, no communication has been had with the abductors yet.

“An official report of the incident has been lodged with the law enforcement agencies, and we look forward to their assistance in securing the release of our abducted priest.

“The Catholic Diocese of Auchi requests all people of goodwill to join the faithful of the Diocese in prayers so that the abductors will release Fr. Oyode unharmed,” the statement said.

The Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary was established by the Catholic Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, in 2006 for the training of priests where over 500 students have so far successfully graduated from the institution.