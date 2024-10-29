2025 Oscars: Nigeria Selects “Mai Martaba” as International Feature Film Contender

Vanessa Obioha

Nigeria has selected the epic Hausa film “Mai Martaba” as its contender for the International Feature Film (IFF) category at the 97th Academy Awards.



Produced and directed by Prince Daniel, the film explores power, love, greed, and betrayal themes in an ancient African kingdom, offering a transformative tale that challenges conventions and celebrates female leadership.



Set against the backdrop of a thriving trade era fueled by the Trans-Saharan exchange, the kingdom’s prosperity is cut short by a fierce internal power struggle within the dominant Agadashawa ruling clan. The film was shot on location in Daura, Katsina State.



The Nigerian Official Section Committee (NOSC), in a statement, said the film was selected for “its relevant theme of diverse voices in decision-making and inclusive leadership and its visual and technical appeal.”



“Mai Martaba” received the highest votes from the 15-member committee which include award-winning actress and NOSC Chairperson Stephanie Linus; President of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Dr. Victor Okhai; veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde; former DGN President Andy Amenechi; theatre practitioner Yibo Koko; writer/director Izu Ojukwu; prolific film producer Emem Isong and journalist/film critic Victor Akande.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organising body of the Oscars, confers the IFF Award annually to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States which contains 50 per cent or more dialogue in a language or languages other than English. A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on December 17, 2024, with the final five nominees will be unveiled on January 17, 2025.



“Mai Martaba” marks Nigeria’s third successful submission for the award and is anticipated to break the Oscars jinx that has plagued the country so far.



The 97th Oscars will be held on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, and broadcast live to over 200 territories worldwide.