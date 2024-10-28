Saudi Arabia Raises $1.1bn for Displaced Persons in Nigeria, Other Sahelian, Lake Chad Countries

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), has hosted a Donors’ Conference in Jeddah, raising over USD 1.1 billion in pledges to support displaced persons and refugees across the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, which include Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mali.



According to a statement by the Embassy of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the weekend, this substantial funding commitment was made possible by the contributions of more than ten donor countries, agencies, and organisations dedicated to addressing the growing humanitarian needs in these crisis-hit areas.



The statement said the conference held in collaboration with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Mali who were plague with various crisis and natural disasters.



In his address during the conference, the Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah expressed heartfelt appreciation for the generosity shown by the donor community.

He noted that these contributions not only demonstrate solidarity but also empower humanitarian organisations to deliver life-saving support, contributing to greater security and resilience for affected populations.



Al Rabeeah affirmed Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment, through KSrelief, to expanding aid efforts in partnership with international stakeholders, ensuring that aid reaches those in urgent need.

OIC Secretary-General, Hissein Brahim Taha, on his part stated that the conference is a testament to international unity, providing a platform for dialogue among humanitarian leaders and a foundation for coordinated, sustainable support for those affected by displacement.



He said: “The presence of so many committed nations and organisations here today demonstrates a shared commitment to the values of solidarity and cooperation.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also lauded Saudi Arabia and the OIC for leading the event, acknowledging the region’s potential and the severe challenges it faces due to ongoing conflicts, climate disruptions, and economic strain.

With over 30 million people in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions requiring immediate assistance, Guterres called for sustained humanitarian support and investment in long-term solutions, urging an end to hostilities, protection of civilians, and unhindered access for aid efforts.

The Kingdom further strengthened its commitment to the region by pledging an additional USD 30 million, bringing its total contributions for 2024 to USD 51 million.

This pledge reflects the Kingdom’s dedication to supporting communities in crisis and advancing global humanitarian objectives through KSrelief, cementing Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading force in international humanitarian aid.