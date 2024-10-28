Oborevwori: Delta State to Blacklist Erring Contractors, Begins Minimum Wage Payment



Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has vowed that his administration would blacklist contractors who failed to execute projects in accordance with the Bill of Engineering Measurement and Evaluation given to them.



He also said his administration has begun the payment of the new minimum, which he pegged the imminence of the minimum wage payment on the priority placed by his administration on the welfare of its workforce.

Governor Oborevwori handed down the warning to blacklist the contractors, on Sunday, in his remarks at the 70th birth anniversary of the Chairman, Delta State Civil Service Commission, Chief (Mrs) Roseline Amioku at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.



He said his administration would continue to monitor projects across the state and called on contractors to ensure they do the right thing in the interest of the state.

Oborevwori said: “For those contractors doing sub standard jobs in Delta State, they will be blacklisted. We are determined to ensure delivering of quality projects to Deltans. It is not easy to govern a state like Delta, and no contractor can complain that we are not paying them.



“We are paying our contractors; projects are going on and we have not borrowed for 16 months and I want to assure Deltans that we will not borrow this year, by the grace of God.”

On the development of Warri and its environs, Governor Oborevwori assured that his administration would remain focused on revamping infrastructure in the twin cities and would continue to do more in all parts of the state.

He called on clerics to continue praying for the country and those in government, adding that the nation was facing critical challenges.



“To our Lord Bishop, we cannot succeed without your prayers. We need prayers in this country. Here in Delta State, we are united; we don’t mind whether one is APC or PDP. Senator Ede Dafinone is here; he is my brother and he is from my Constituency.

“The Speaker is managing everybody because we don’t look at party affiliation; election has come and gone and the key point is how we can move this state forward.



“Please, continue to pray for Mr President and for all of us in government because times are very tough; it’s been a very challenging time for all of us, including those of us at the state level.

“It’s not easy with us here because 90 per cent of Deltans are depending on the state government and if you look at the entire wage bill of the state, its over 80,000 workers when you combine State Workforce, Local Government workers and teachers, among others.”



Specifically on the issue of the new minimum wage, Governor Oborevwori said the state had started payment the new minimum wage, assuring that those who have not received, would receive as from Monday.

“I want to thank all Deltans; as a government, we will continue to support them but they should try as much as possible to help themselves too.



“For those who have left this country and are still receiving salaries, we will no longer pay them because they cannot remain abroad and still be on payroll. It is very bad; it is an act of wickedness and will not be accepted.”

While congratulating Mrs Amioku, Governor Oborevwori urged the celebrant to continue trusting God and lauded her contributions to the growth of the Delta State Civil Service.

“On behalf of my family, the government and good people of Delta State, I congratulate and rejoice with Chief Mrs Roseline Amioku on her 70th birth anniversary.”

In his homily, titled: “Do not lose hope”, the Catholic Bishop of Warri Diocese, Most Revd. Anthony Ewherido, said things might be nasty and terrible at the moment for Nigerians, but urged them not to lose hope because the “Lord will turn things around for good” if they look up to God for help.