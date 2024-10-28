NGO Trains Female Amotekun Officers

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation

has conducted a ‘training of trainers’ for female officers of the South-west Regional Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun

The NGO, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE) said the training which was on Mainstreaming Gender and Human Rights in Community Policing and Security was conducted with the support of the ‘Development Agenda for West Nigeria (DAWN Commission)’ and the ‘Action Group on Free Civic Space’.

The Participants included selected female personnel from the Amotekun Corps in Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, and Oyo States, as well as representatives from the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

The Executive Director of BBFORPEACE, Mr Rafiu-Adeniran Lawal, who was represented by the foundation’s Director of Programs, Ms. Stephanie Effevottu, while welcoming the officers to the training noted that “this training on mainstreaming gender and human rights in community policing is important and critical.

Ms. Stephanie recognised the significant role the Amotekun Corps plays in addressing security challenges in the Southwest States and noted that this training builds on the foundation laid during a similar training for the corps in 2023 on Ethics and Human Right Frameworks in Community Policing.

She urged the participants to make the most of the opportunity, stressing that knowledge and skills gained, should not just be for their personal development but for dealing with gender sensitive issues and improving peace and security in the region.

Also, a representative of the DAWN Commission, Barrister Titilayo Asabia, who delivered the opening remark noted that Amotekun was created by the governors of the six Southwest States to safeguard lives and property, with a focus on partnerships between security agencies and the communities they serve.

She underscored the need for gender mainstreaming in security, noting that the experiences of women, men, marginalised groups, and young people differ, and security measures must reflect these differences.

She commended the efforts of the Building Blocks for Peace Foundation and its partners, urging participants to take the skills and experiences back to their various stations and train others.

A representative of the Action Group on Free Civic Space (AGFCS) Mr Testimony Omole, introduced the AGFCS as a coalition of over 100 civil society organisations, activists, human rights defenders, and journalists working to safeguard Nigeria’s civic space from restrictions.