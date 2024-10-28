Lookman Man of the Match again ahead Today’s Ballon d’Or
Ademola Lookman has been named Man of the Match after Atalanta swept past Verona 6-1 in Serie A prior to today’s prestigious Ballon d’Or Awards ceremony in France.
The Super Eagles star forward, who recently celebrated his 27th birthday, scored a brace and provided two assists in his team’s demolition of Verona on Sunday.
‘Mola’ has thus far scored four goals in Serie A this season.
He is the only African player nominated in this year’s Ballon d’Or.
Earlier in the week, he made a 10-man shortlist for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, which he is an overwhelming favourite to win.
Lookman’s on field Captain, William Troost-Ekong was also listed for the CAF award