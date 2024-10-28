Libya to Appeal CAF’s Decision on Aborted Clash with Nigeria 

AFCON 2025 QUALIFIER

Libyan football authorities have expressed anger at the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award the aborted second leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier to Nigeria, warning that it may be heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to challenge that action.

According to reports in Libya, the football federation is currently studying the ruling and may come out with its position After that, it intends to go directly to the CAS.

One of Libya’s sporting media reported of plan to appeal what they described as the “unjust” ruling by CAF over a botched 2025 AFCON qualifier earlier this month in favour of the Super Eagles.

CAF ruled that Libya forfeit the match by three points and three goals and also pay a $50,000 fine for breaching various articles of their rules and regulations.

Libyan Football Federation (LFF) secretary-general, Nasser Al-Suwai said the CAF was “unjust”.