  • Monday, 28th October, 2024

Libya to Appeal CAF’s Decision on Aborted Clash with Nigeria 

Sport | 4 hours ago

AFCON 2025 QUALIFIER 

Libyan football authorities have expressed anger at the Confederation of African Football’s decision to award the aborted second leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier to Nigeria, warning that it may be heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) to challenge that action.

According to reports in Libya, the football federation is currently studying the ruling and may come out with its position  After that, it intends to go directly to the CAS.

One of  Libya’s sporting media reported of plan to appeal what they described as the “unjust” ruling by CAF over a botched 2025 AFCON qualifier earlier this month in favour of the Super Eagles.

CAF ruled that Libya forfeit the match by three points and three goals and also pay a $50,000 fine for breaching various articles of their rules and regulations.

Libyan Football Federation (LFF) secretary-general, Nasser Al-Suwai said the CAF was “unjust”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.