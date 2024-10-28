Church Celebrates Pastor Tunde Bakare at 70

Segun James

Activities to celebrate the spiritual leader and presiding Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, as he marks his 70th birthday has commenced.

The church in a statement issued by the Team Lead of the Media and Publicity Committee of the church, Mr. Kayode Oladeinde, stated that the leader of the Save Nigeria Group will be 70 years on November 10, 2024.

The statement said: “Pastor Tunde Bakare, fondly called PTB, has been one of the nation’s most highly influential and respected spiritual leaders, a fiery and passionate preacher of righteousness, and a courageous advocate for justice.

“This leader, whose powerful messages and life of service have inspired millions globally, has not only impacted his immediate constituency, the church but has also made significant socio-political contributions by speaking truth to power.”

”His interventions on the state of the nation have earned him respect and recognition. In addition to his prophetic role, he was the running mate of former President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election in Nigeria with an unwavering commitment to national leadership, and he remains deeply interested in serving his country toward a brighter future. His teachings emphasize moral integrity, justice, and the need for spiritual renewal in society.”

Oladeinde said that the celebrant will unveil his latest book: ‘The Last, But Definitely Not The Least—The Autobiography Of Pastor Tunde Bakare’, which offers insights into his experiences, spiritual journey, socio-political interventions, and vision for the nation and the world, as well as the inauguration of the Law Endowment Fund & Solar Project at the University of Lagos.

“The celebrant’s alma mater, the University of Lagos (UNILAG), will witness the launch of a Law Endowment Fund and the inauguration of a solar system for the Law Department (faculty) to promote legal education and empower future leaders in the field of justice and governance and an inaugural lecture organized by the legal department of Citadel Global Community Church under the auspices of The Citadel Centre for Development (TCCD) that will x-ray the recent Supreme Court decision on Local Government Autonomy entitled: ‘Democratic System of Local Government as Third Tier of Government in Nigeria: Matters Arising’. Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) will be the guest lecturer, and Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) will be the chairman of the occasion. Also Dr. Reuben Abati will moderate the panel session.”