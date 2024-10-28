Bringing the Vision of Osamede to the Big Screen

By James Omokwe

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, continues to evolve as a global cinematic powerhouse, blending cultural richness with economic potential. Two key figures at the forefront of this evolution are Lilian Olubi, Executive Producer, and James Omokwe, Director, of the highly anticipated film Osamede. Together, they are setting new standards for what African films can achieve both artistically and economically, using Osamede as a vehicle to reshape the future of African storytelling.

Set in the colonized Benin Kingdom, Osamede follows the journey of a young orphaned girl who discovers her superhuman abilities and must learn to wield the power to save her people. The film is not only a historical epic but a story of empowerment, identity, and cultural pride.

Lilian Olubi: Merging Business Acumen with Storytelling One of the primary goals of Gold Lilies, the production company founded by Olubi, is to connect filmmakers with investors. By leveraging her financial expertise, Olubi aims to empower filmmakers and develop sustainable business models that drive long-term success in the industry.

“Finance taught me structure and strategic thinking, and I am well aware of the creative economy’s potential as a driver for economic transformation,” says Olubi. “The experience of making Osamede, especially in terms of fundraising, allowed me to better understand the filmmaker’s needs versus those of the investors. This strengthened my resolve to explore the intersection of finance and creative industries, particularly helping filmmakers raise funds and structure their projects for success.”

Olubi’s leadership in bringing Osamede to life reflects her vision for the future of Nollywood—one where creative brilliance is matched with financial rigor. By combining her financial expertise with a passion for storytelling, she aims to foster meaningful collaborations between filmmakers and investors, enabling projects that are both culturally enriching and economically viable.

When asked about why it was important to tell Osamede’s story on the big screen, Olubi said: “This film isn’t just a recount of aspects of our history, which is very important, but it’s about restoring pride in our roots and showcasing the resilience of our people. Osamede’s story resonates with the need for reconnection—both to our past and to ourselves. By telling this story on the big screen, we are able to reshape how we see ourselves and sharpen our collective African consciousness.”

