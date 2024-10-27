Naval Rating, Akila to Face Court Marshal for Killing a Military Personnel

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) yesterday said a trigger-happy naval rating who open fire on troops of Operation Fansan Yamman and killed one personnel in the process, would face court marshal.

A statement by Director Defence Media Operation, Major General Edward Buba, said the administrative procedure for notifying the family of the deceased has already been activated, explaining that it was for this reason that the name of the deceased was not released to the public.

According to the statement, “On October 25, 24, at about 0312hrs, a Naval personnel, LS Akila A, deployed at FOB Dansadua for Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in questionable circumstances opened fire sporadically killing a military colleague. Thereafter, he was arrested, disarmed, and detained and an investigation has since commenced into the case. After investigation, the case will be escalated to a standing court martial set up to address such misdemeanor among troops.

“Meanwhile, the administrative procedure for notifying the family of the deceased is ongoing. It is for this reason, his name is not yet released to the public. Nevertheless, the name will be released in due course,” Buba said.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time naval personnel opened fire on military personnel during an operation or parade as Ex-Seaman Abbas Haruna, a rating of the Nigerian Navy who served under Exercise Ayam Akpatuma, a joint operation under DHQ, also exhibited similar traits.

Addressing a press conference on the case involving the ex-rating on 2nd October 2024, the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau averred that his act of gross indiscipline was capable of taking the lives of his colleagues.

Also, another naval rating, Abdurasheed Mohammed, a seaman, was on August 28, paraded by FCT Police Command for killing the son of the 18th Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ishaya Ibrahim (rtd), at Maitama District in Abuja.

Addressing a press conference during the parading of no fewer than 97 suspected terrorists and criminal elements arrested within Abuja, the then Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, now AIG, averred that the operatives of FCT Command, on routine stop and search operation on Sunday, August 18, 2024, apprehended Muhammed, in a black-coloured Prado SUV

When contacted, the hierarchy of the Nigerian Navy said that it was aware of the alleged crime by one of its personnel against the family of its 18th Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Ishaya Ibrahim (rtd).

The Naval Spokesperson, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, in a chat over the subject matter, said: “Yes, the suspect is a bona fide rating of the Nigerian Navy and has been accused of committing some offences. The Navy is aware”.

Adams-Aliu assured that the proper procedure for both military and civil judicial processes will certainly be followed to first establish a prima facie case and then ascertain guilt as determined by a competent court.