Monarchs Threaten Traditional Sanctions against Cult-related Killings in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Council of Oron Traditional Rulers (COTR) has threatened to invoke traditional sanctions against perpetrators of cult-related killings in the Oron federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

Scores of youths have recently been gruesomely killed in clashes between rival cult groups in Oro Nation, particularly in Oron and Mbo local government areas of the state m

One of the victims, David Isangedighi, a native of Akai Atti village in Oron Local Government Area, was beheaded during a fierce battle between the Baggar confraternity and the Axe Men on the night of Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The headless body of the 40 -year-old reportedly has been deposited in the Mortuary at the General Hospital Iquita Oron.

The Akwa Ibom State Police command had earlier disclosed that two suspected cultists were beheaded during a cult war in Mbo LGA, bringing the number of beheaded victims to three.

On October 16, 2024, another corpse with marks of violence on it by the youth leader named Paul Eyo, a suspected member of Black Axe from EyoAbasi was discovered by the police.

Also one Ekpe from EyoAbasi, a suspected member of the Vikings cult group was beheaded among other victims.

Condemning the reign of terror in Oro land, the traditional rulers in a communique issued after an emergency security meeting, addressed the grave security situation and the need for action.

The communique jointly endorsed by the President of the Council, His Eminence, Ahta Ita Edet Okokon, Ahta Oro VIII and Paramount Ruler of Okobo LGA; the Chairman and Paramount Ruler of Urueffong Oruko, HRM Offong Effiong Matthew Unanaowo; the Paramount Ruler of Mbo LGA, HRM Ogwong Okon Asukwo Abang; and the Secretary, HH Etim Oquong, denounced the heinous and despicable acts of violent hostilities and called for an immediate end.

They expressed deep sympathy for the families of the victims and vowed to implement traditional sanctions to hold the perpetrators accountable and prevent further bloodshed.

“All cult groups and affiliate families should henceforth sheath their swords. The sanctity of human life must be respected, and those who disrupt peace in the land, will face the consequences,” they maintained.

The monarchs urged security agencies to enhance their efforts in apprehending perpetrators of the dastardly act.