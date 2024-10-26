SON Sensitises Rivers Residents on Substandard, Fake Products 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

To ensure the wellbeing of Nigerians, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), South-south region has embarked on a campaign against substandard and fake products in Rivers State.

While embarking on a walk through the major streets of Port Harcourt, Friday, SON sensitised the residents against the usage of substandard goods.

SON, a Federal Government agency, is empowered to prepare standards relating to product measurements, materials and processes, among others.

It is also empowered to certify industrial products, assist in the production of quality goods, as well as improve measurement accuracies and circulation of information relating to standard.

Speaking during the sensitisation walk, which lasted for about three hours, the Director in charge of South-south region, SON, Mr. David Adebayo, said the awareness campaign was in commemoration of the World Standard Day, which he said is celebrated every October.

Adedayo, who regretted that few manufacturers are still bent in producing substandard products, noted that standard is the bedrock of industrialisation.

He said: “Today, we have gone for road show, we invited stakeholders and general public to participate so that together we can move the country forward. Without standard no country can move forward. Standard is the bedrock of industrialisation.

“Standard of product is categorical, there is minimum standard for every product, every manufacturer or service provider is expected to meet it, that is why SON regularly go to the market for survey, to the industries for inspection, we collect sample of their products to our laboratories for testing to ensure they comply with the Nigeria standard.”

According to Adedayo, “The stakeholders are complying, we issue the local manufacturers MANCAP certificate once their products meets the required standard. With this we are monitoring them so they don’t relax the standard.”

On the challenge faced by the organisation while monitoring products, he said: “Most manufacturers thought we are persecuting them. When you go to their factory, some will think we are after them. But if they meet up with the standard, the consumer will have confidence in their products and it will improve their market and they can compete with international standard.”

He advised Nigerians on what they consume, saying: “Before you buy, watch, see what you are paying for, make sure the product has the MANCAP. If is imported good, look for SONCAP logo, so that you don’t buy substandard products that will lead to your death.”

Also speaking, the Coordinator, Rivers State, SON, Mr. Jerome Umoru, said it is mandatory for them to keep sensitising the public, adding that: “We are supposed to be doing this every year, Lagos and Abuja have done their walk campaign.

“One of the problems we have with imported products is that people still smuggle products into the country. We are doing our best but the labour force is poor. We want all products to be registered. In the process, we will identify the substandard products.”