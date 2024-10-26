Dangote Refinery Ships First Petrol Cargo by Sea to Lagos

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja with agency report

Nigeria’s Dangote refinery, larger than any other in Africa or Europe, has shipped its first seaborne petrol cargo as a vital fuel-producing unit continues to ramp up, Bloomberg reported yesterday.



The Sabaek sailed with about 500,000 barrels of the petroleum product from Dangote to the nearby commercial hub of Lagos in recent days, according to a port report and ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, the refinery’s residue fluid catalytic cracker, a crucial unit in the production of the fuel, is continuing to ramp up output, according to a person familiar with the matter. .



Spokespeople for Dangote didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Once fully operational, the 650,000-barrel-a-day plant will transform the regional petrol market, potentially reducing the need for imports of the fuel from Europe to West Africa.



It has already shaken up crude oil flows by trimming an overhang of Nigerian supply, the report said.

This first shipment via sea comes about one month after the new refinery began using trucks to transport gasoline.

A refinery’s RFCC unit helps upgrade petroleum products into more valuable fuels like gasoline, according to Bloomberg.