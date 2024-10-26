APC National Women Leader Felicitates UNIBEN VC Elect, Omoregie

National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Mary Alile Idele, has sent heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Edoba Omoregie on his elevation to the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin.

In a statement on Friday, she commended Prof. Omoregie for his dedication to academic excellence and his significant contributions to the academic community.

She said Prof. Omoregie’s appointment is a testament to his hard work, integrity and commitment to education, and expressed confidence that under his leadership, the University of Benin will continue to thrive and foster an environment conducive for learning and innovation.

Furthermore, she emphasized the importance of strong and objective leadership in academic institutions, especially in nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Alile noted that Prof. Omoregie’s journey was an inspiration to many, particularly women and young people aspiring to make a mark in the academia and beyond.

The national women leader called for support from all stakeholders for Prof. Omoregie

to ensure that the institution reaches new heights of achievement and global recognition.

She wished Prof. Omoregie success in his new role, urging him to continue championing inclusive policies that promote equity and diversity within the academic landscape.